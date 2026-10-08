© 2026 New Atlas
Robotics

Tiny robot harvests battery power via skin on its feet

By Omar Kardoudi
October 07, 2026
Tiny robot harvests battery power via skin on its feet
The technology could power micro-robots such as this one
The technology could power micro-robots such as this one
View 2 Images
An electrochemical polymer membrane enables the continuous operation of the microrobots.
1/2
An electrochemical polymer membrane enables the continuous operation of the microrobots.
The technology could power micro-robots such as this one
2/2
The technology could power micro-robots such as this one

Researchers have developed a paper-thin foot membrane that lets crawling microrobots harvest electricity directly from the ground beneath them, ditching heavy onboard batteries by turning metal and silicon surfaces into an active power source.

Tiny microrobots could slip through rubble to locate earthquake survivors or inspect the tightest crevices of nuclear reactors, but their biggest hurdle remains remarkably mundane: power. Conventional commercial batteries are simply too bulky, with a 1.7-gram robot burning out after roughly two minutes unless a battery accounts for an impractical 94% of its total weight.

Researchers at Fudan University in China have bypassed onboard storage entirely by turning the ground beneath the machine into a power supply.

In a study published in National Science Review, the team demonstrated a soft, paper-thin membrane attached to a robot's footpad that generates electricity on the fly as it treads across active surfaces like aluminum, zinc, or silicon. The system effectively turns every step into an instantaneous electrochemical generator.

An electrochemical polymer membrane enables the continuous operation of the microrobots.
An electrochemical polymer membrane enables the continuous operation of the microrobots.

The mechanism relies on a polymer gel sheet measuring just 135 µm (0.0053 in) thick – roughly the diameter of a human hair – chemically grown directly onto the robot's feet. When the foot contacts a compatible surface, it behaves like an open-air battery. The metal floor donates electrons while the membrane pulls oxygen and moisture from the surrounding air to complete the circuit. Power flows immediately on contact and cuts out the second the limb lifts.

In laboratory trials, a 3D-printed crawler measuring 6.7 × 5.7 cm (2.6 × 2.2 in) trotted for 150 days intermittently, clocking over 10,000 steps without voltage dips. It eventually crossed the one-million-step mark while consuming only about 2 g of aluminum. The sticky gel membrane even allowed the robot to scale inclined metal sheets, it withstood temperatures from -20 to 80 °C (-4 to 176 °F), and it successfully powered an onboard LED and Bluetooth transmitter.

The concept is not without real-world constraints. The footpad cannot extract energy from chemically inert surfaces such as plastic, glass, soil, or organic tissue, prompting the team to add a small onboard supercapacitor to buffer power across dead zones. Crucially, exposure to atmospheric carbon dioxide and continuous corrosion gradually degrades the internal electrolyte, requiring researchers to manually replenish potassium hydroxide to keep it running.

The breakthrough arrives amid a broader push toward multifunctional synthetic skins.

Roboticists around the world are turning outer coatings into sensory networks, ranging from Stanford University's self-healing layered skins that autonomously stitch back together after cuts, along with Cambridge and UCL's pain-sensing flexible hydrogels, to humanoids like Generative Bionics' Gene.01, which senses touch and thermal proximity to work safely alongside humans. At the University of Tokyo, researchers have even grown living human skin over robotic digits to wrinkle naturally and mend wounds with collagen.

By upgrading synthetic skin from a passive sensor into an energy harvester, the Fudan team offers a clever alternative to deadweight batteries. If researchers can automate electrolyte maintenance, miniature explorers might finally cut their umbilical cords for good – quietly crawling through ventilation shafts, substations, and nuclear reactors to gather critical diagnostic data right at the source.

Source: Science China Press via EurekaAlert

Tags

RoboticsRoboticsSkinEnergyBatteries
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

A male version of the Uworld U1 struts its stuff
Robotics
'World's 1st mass-produced humanoid robot' motors to market in China
Chinese tech giant Ubtech has launched the 'world’s first' humanoid robot designed to be an everyday companion and live in your home. Despite ambitious claims, the product launch left many people more skeptical than impressed.
Surgeons controlled the movements of the robots remotely to perform the procedures
Robotics
Teleoperated humanoid robots complete first-ever live surgery
Two humanoid robots just performed live surgery for the first time in history, hinting at a future where compact, affordable machines bring advanced surgical care to rural hospitals, battlefields, and other resource-strapped settings.
The self-balancing 1Rollo robot is made to keep an AI eye on property
Robotics
AI security robot rolls up on one wheel looking quite unserious
Why pay to design and mass-produce a four-wheeled autonomous security robot, when you can make a less costly one with just one wheel? That's the thinking behind the 1Rollo, a monowheel-bot that could soon be patrolling near you.
Isaac 1 demoing its laundry folding skills at a promo event in June 2026
Robotics
$8,000 robot is ready to take over all laundry and bed-making duties
Weave Robotics announced its first laundry folding robot just months ago, and it already has a new product on offer. The new Isaac 1 robot also folds clothes – but it can also tidy up your living room and make the bed. It looks cuter, too.
For its second batch this fall, Nori will assemble 100 A3s in its San Francisco facility
Robotics
Sub-$1,700 household robot promises to handle chores and more
Are household humanoid robots getting cheaper already? We've only just begun seeing companies start to make promises about machines that can do your laundry and tidy up rooms. A SF-based startup is now making one that you can bring home for $1,688.
The robo-bird makes the leap in under a second after 8 to 10 wingbeats
Robotics
First bird-scale robot to swim, dive, and launch back into flight
Scientists have created a robotic bird that swims, dives, and rockets out of water to fly, all without propellers, legs, or folding tricks. Just clever engineering solving a problem nature already does gracefully.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!