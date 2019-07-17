Chemotherapy is often regarded as a bit of a shotgun approach in the battle against cancer. While it may kill tumor cells, it can also kill or damage healthy cells in the process. This chemical collateral damage is what causes side effects such as hair loss and gastrointestinal problems for many undergoing cancer treatment. So, if a more personal, targeted approach can be found – one that whittles down the choice of drugs to only those with the best cancer-killing firepower for that specific patient – then it's good news all round.