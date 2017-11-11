The highlight of our camper search was easily the Outpost II from American Expedition Vehicles. Over the years, we've seen dozens upon dozens of Wranglers hauling trailers and roof-top tents, but few neatly integrated Wrangler campers. AEV is exploring the possibility of filling the niche with the Outpost II and has developed the concept atop its JK350 Wrangler package. With the interior unfinished, it was keeping quiet about the finer details at SEMA, but we do know that there's an external slide-out with Partner Steel stove and National Luna refrigerator (which was tucked away when we were snapping photos but can be seen on AEV's Facebook). And the clamped roof sure looks like a pop-top.