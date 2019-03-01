There's no such pairing up in weight though – Apple's devices are heftier across the board. The lightest iPhone is a couple grams heavier than the heaviest Galaxy. The only exception is if you opt for the special model of the Galaxy S10 Plus, which comes with a ceramic backing that adds an extra 23 g. For reference, a US nickel weighs exactly 5 g, so the differences between them is equivalent to walking around with a few extra coins in your pocket.