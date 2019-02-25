There's not a whole lot of detail just yet on how this will work, but the Galaxy Watch Active is the first from Samsung to carry such a claim. The Apple Watch can offer this functionality but requires a third-party connected device such as the QardioArm smart blood pressure monitor, which plays with the wearable via a dedicated Apple Watch app. The Omron Heartguide watch, which launched at CES last month, is billed as the first FDA-approved smartwatch capable of monitoring blood pressure in the US.