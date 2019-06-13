Serving as the foundation of electric vehicles launched by everyone from startups to massive global automakers, the skateboard chassis has become a staple of the auto industry. But Swedish commercial vehicle and transport brand Scania is exploring something that's much more of a hoverboard chassis. Its NXT autonomous electric vehicle concept uses independently detachable front and rear axles as the basis of a modular vehicle system that can quickly go from dropping kids at school to dropping garbage at the dump.

