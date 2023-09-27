© 2023 New Atlas
Science

Sweet smell of fungus could keep insects from decimating berry crops

By Ben Coxworth
September 27, 2023
Sweet smell of fungus could keep insects from decimating berry crops
A dish of blueberries infected with Colletotrichum fioriniae fungus
A dish of blueberries infected with Colletotrichum fioriniae fungus
View 2 Images
A blueberry-loving spotted-wing drosophila fruit fly
1/2
A blueberry-loving spotted-wing drosophila fruit fly
A dish of blueberries infected with Colletotrichum fioriniae fungus
2/2
A dish of blueberries infected with Colletotrichum fioriniae fungus

The spotted-wing drosophila is a type of fruit fly that can destroy berry crops if not killed by the liberal use of insecticides. According to a new study, the smell of a crop-damaging fungus could provide an eco-friendly alternative to such toxic chemicals.

The fruit fly (Drosophila suzukii) ruins berries for human consumption by laying its eggs under the skin of the fruit. Larvae subsequently hatch from those eggs and feed on the berries until maturity.

Colletotrichum fioriniae fungus, meanwhile, is a problem of a different kind. Among other things, it causes plants' fruit to rot, resulting in drastically reduced yields.

Not only would people not want to eat that rotting fruit, the fruit flies also don't want to lay their eggs in it. Upon detecting the scent of C. fioriniae-caused fruit rot, the insects will leave the immediate area to seek out more intact, uninfected berries.

A blueberry-loving spotted-wing drosophila fruit fly
A blueberry-loving spotted-wing drosophila fruit fly

With that fact in mind, scientists from the United States Department of Agriculture analyzed the volatile chemicals that are produced by blueberries as they rot due to C. fioriniae infection. In lab tests, it was found that when two of the chemicals – ethyl crotonate and ethyl butyrate – were applied to healthy blueberries, their scents repelled the fruit flies from laying eggs in the berries. And no, the berries did not become infected with the fungus.

The non-toxic chemicals are now being trialled in real-world agricultural scenarios.

"We started testing in the field this summer and have some very promising results so far," said research chemist Caitlin Rering, one of the lead authors of a paper on the study. "We also want to test if these repellents will work in other fruits infested by D. suzukii, like strawberries, cherries, and raspberries."

The paper is being published in the journal Pest Management Science.

Source: Society of Chemical Industry via EurekAlert

Tags

ScienceAgricultureFungusPestsFruit FliesCropsPlantsFruit
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!