A letter of condolence by Albert Einstein | Price: $28,496 (£22,500) | <a href="https://onlineonly.christies.com/s/shoulders-giants-making-modern-world/we-are-shipwrecked-beings-34/70060" rel="nofollow">Auction Link</a> | This letter to Dr Isidore Held offers a touching glimpse into the deep humanity of Albert Einstein. Held was a noted New York doctor and philanthropist who had collaborated with Einstein to assist Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany. The Helds' son, Captain Abraham Held died whilst serving with US forces in Germany on April 8, 1945, exactly a month before the end of the war in Europe. Einstein declares himself "deeply shaken by the news of the terrible blow that has so suddenly and unexpectedly broken in upon you. It is the hardest thing that older people can encounter, and it is no consolation that such countless thousands are afflicted by similar fates. I dare not try to comfort you ..." He goes on with a remarkable image of human life: "We human beings habitually live in the illusion of safety and being at home in a familiar physical and human environment. But when the path of the everyday and the expected is interrupted, we realise that we are like ship-wrecked beings who balance in the open sea on a wretched plank and have forgotten where they come from and do not know where they are drifting to. But once one has really found one's way into this realisation, one lives more easily, and there can be no further real disappointment."