Istanbul-based architecture firm SO? says that its city would be lacking in land suitable for emergency housing in the event of a major earthquake. In response, the firm has conceived a prototype floating shelter that has an interesting folding design.
Fold&Float is constructed out of steel and comprises two main parts: a lower pontoon base and an upper A-frame structure that folds flat for easy transportation.
The interior furniture is affixed to the wall on hinges. The idea is that once the shelter is unfolded into position on the floating pontoon in a suitable body of water, the seating, kitchenette, bathroom, and a raised sleeping area can all be unfolded too, making it ready for habitation very quickly and easily. The two door shelter has a total floorspace of 21 sq m (226 sq ft).
We've no word on practicalities like insulation, power or heating for the prototype model but the firm does make it clear that the project is experimental.
Fold&Float was developed for the Hope On Water project at the 4th Istanbul Design Biennial in 2018 and was created with input from civil engineering, architecture and sociology students. It's currently installed in the city's Rahmi M. Koç Museum.
Check out the video below to see more on the prototype shelter.
Source: SO?
