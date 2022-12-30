© 2022 New Atlas
Space

Gallery: Incredible images from James Webb's first year in space

By Michael Irving
December 30, 2022
Gallery: Incredible images from James Webb's first year in space
Some of the highlights – top left: the Southern Ring planetary nebula in near- and mid-infrared, the product of a dying star; top right: star formation in the Carina Nebula; bottom left: Stephan’s Quintet, an interacting galaxy group; bottom right: Webb’s first deep field image
A region of space known as SMACS 0723, which was the subject of James Webb's first science image. The smearing effect is the result of a gravitational lens, where light is distorted by huge amounts of mass in the foreground
The James Webb Telescope's stunning view of the Southern Ring Nebula
The inner edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula, captured in infrared light by James Webb
A mosaic image of Stephan’s Quintet, a set of five galaxies made famous by the film It's a Wonderful Life
The Cartwheel Galaxy, as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope
Webb's NIRCam 2.12 micron filter provides a look at Jupiter in a new light
A composite image of Jupiter created using James Webb's NIRCam
James Webb peers through the dust that usually obscures M74, also known as the Phantom Galaxy, in this spooky image
James Webb's view of the protostar L1527
Webb captures the "baby burps" of the very young protostar L1527, which is estimated to be just 100,000 years old
James Webb has provided the clearest view of Neptune's rings taken so far
The James Webb Space Telescope snapped a stunning new image of the iconic Pillars of Creation
Another, creepier view of the Pillars of Creation, this time taken by Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI)
A section of the dwarf galaxy Wolf–Lundmark–Melotte, along with background galaxies, all captured in spectacular detail
A pair of stars in the system Wolf-Rayet 140
A pair of stars in the system Wolf-Rayet 140, with rings clearly visible in the clouds of dust and gas they're throwing off
The Tarantula Nebula as seen through James Webb's Mid-infrared Instrument (MIRI)
Webb's most recent image, released just before Christmas 2022, shows the galaxy NGC 7469 looking a lot like a holiday wreath. The red spikes are artifacts on the image and not really present in the galaxy
In 2022, decades of work finally came to fruition as the James Webb Space Telescope fired up and began training its unprecedented eyes on the universe. From distant galaxies to our nearby neighbors, let’s look back at some of the most impressive images the telescope has captured so far.

The successor to Hubble, James Webb scans the skies in infrared, and that combined with the unprecedented size of its mirror allows the telescope to peer deeper into space and further back in time than any other observatory. Using this power, Webb’s mission is to study the formation and evolution of stars, planets and galaxies, especially those that formed soon after the Big Bang. It may even find the first signs of extraterrestrial life.

NASA released the first batch of images to the public in July, including a view of a distant cluster of galaxies magnified by a gravitational lens, a nebula cast off from a dying star and another that’s birthing new ones.

Since then, James Webb has been busy producing image after stunning image, revealing new details of galaxies, nebulae and famous celestial landmarks like the Pillars of Creation. Closer to home, it showed Jupiter in a new light, and gave us the clearest look yet at Neptune’s rings.

And of course, this is just the beginning. James Webb is planned to examine the cosmos for at least the next decade, and if it’s anything like its predecessor Hubble, its mission could be extended for another decade beyond that.

So come take a look through the highlights of the James Webb Space Telescope’s first six months in operation in our gallery.

Source: NASA on Flickr

Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

