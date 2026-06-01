BLUETTI's huge EOFY sale discounts portable power and home backup systems

As Australians head into winter and prepare for the End of Financial Year sales season, BLUETTI has launched its 2026 EOFY campaign, offering some of its biggest discounts of the year across portable power stations, solar generators and home backup systems.

Running from June 1 to June 30 under the campaign banner “EOFY Ready. Primed for Power. Ready for Life.”, the sale arrives at a time when more households are looking for flexible backup power solutions for camping, caravanning, off-grid travel, remote work and blackout preparedness.

The month-long promotion combines sitewide discounts with additional tiered savings:



AU$80 off orders over AU$1,500

AU$135 off orders over AU$2,500

AU$240 off purchases above AU$4,000

Several of BLUETTI Australia’s flagship systems are also receiving substantial EOFY price cuts, including the Elite 300, Elite 100 V2 and Apex 300 bundles. And with the discount code NA5OFF you can get 5% off all BLUETTI products!



Portable power continues to gain traction in Australia

Portable energy systems have become increasingly popular in Australia over the last few years as consumers look for alternatives to traditional generators and more reliable emergency backup options during storms and outages. Camping, van life and off-grid touring have also helped fuel demand for compact, high-capacity battery systems that can run everything from laptops and lighting to fridges, induction cooktops and power tools.

BLUETTI’s EOFY lineup reflects that growing demand, with products ranging from lightweight portable units designed for weekend trips through to scalable home backup systems capable of supporting essential household appliances during blackouts.

Elite 300 + Charger 2: Compact 3 kWh power for home and travel

Among the headline EOFY offers is BLUETTI's flagship Elite 300 paired with Charger 2, which will be reduced from AU$3,799 to AU$2,999 during the sale period — a saving of AU$800, or approximately 21%. BLUETTI says this represents one of the biggest discounts the Elite 300 will receive all year.

The Elite 300 is positioned as a premium all-round power solution for both home backup and outdoor use, combining a substantial 3,014Wh battery capacity with a relatively compact footprint. The company notes that the Elite 300 has been certified by Frost & Sullivan as "The World's Smallest 3kWh Portable Power Station," highlighting its focus on delivering high-capacity energy storage in a more portable form factor.

Designed for users who want serious backup capability without sacrificing mobility, the Elite 300 is suited to:



Home backup during outages

Caravan and RV travel

Camping and off-grid adventures

Remote work setups

Emergency preparedness

The system delivers 2,400W of AC output and supports a wide range of household appliances, electronics and outdoor equipment. Combined with Charger 2, users can also replenish power while travelling, making it an attractive option for extended road trips and off-grid touring.

Additional features include:



Fast charging capability

UPS functionality for critical devices

App-based monitoring and control

Multiple AC, USB and DC outputs

Long-life LiFePO₄ battery technology

For buyers looking for a versatile power station capable of handling everything from weekend camping trips to household backup duties, the Elite 300 stands out as one of BLUETTI's flagship offerings and one of the company's most aggressively discounted products during the EOFY campaign.

Elite 100 V2: Lightweight backup power with fast charging

For buyers seeking a smaller and more portable option, the BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 with Charger 2 is dropping from AU$1,999 to AU$1,498 during the EOFY campaign, representing approximately 25% off.

Designed for road trips, camping, caravanning and emergency backup use, the Elite 100 V2 pairs a compact portable power station with BLUETTI’s Charger 2 alternator charger, allowing users to recharge directly from a vehicle while driving.

The system combines a 1,024Wh LiFePO₄ battery with 1,800W AC output in a relatively lightweight form factor, making it well suited to users who want substantial portable power without stepping up to a much larger home-backup-style unit.

BLUETTI says the Charger 2 enables significantly faster charging from a vehicle compared to standard 12V car sockets, helping drivers top up the system while travelling between destinations.

The bundle is aimed at:



Camping and overlanding setups

Caravan and RV travel

Mobile workstations

Emergency household backup

Running fridges, electronics and small appliances off-grid

Additional features include:



Fast AC charging support

Solar charging compatibility

Bluetooth and app connectivity

UPS functionality for sensitive electronics

Long-life LiFePO₄ battery chemistry rated for thousands of cycles

The combination of portability, rapid charging and flexible power options makes the Elite 100 V2 one of the more travel-focused systems in BLUETTI’s EOFY lineup.



Elite 200 V2 targets higher-capacity portable use

BLUETTI is also featuring the Elite 200 V2 during the EOFY sale period as part of its broader portable power range.

Positioned between the compact Elite 100 V2 and the larger Elite 300, the Elite 200 V2 is aimed at users who need more runtime and appliance support while still retaining portability for travel and outdoor use.

That makes it particularly attractive for:



Extended camping setups

Mobile content creation

Caravan touring

Remote worksites

Backup support for larger appliances

Combined with BLUETTI’s solar charging ecosystem, the Elite 200 V2 is designed to function as part of a flexible off-grid energy setup for users who want quieter, emission-free alternatives to petrol generators.



Apex 300 bundle expands into home backup territory

For households looking for more substantial backup capability, BLUETTI’s Apex 300 + Charger 2 bundle will fall from AU$3,999 to AU$3,299 during the EOFY campaign, saving buyers AU$700.

The Apex 300 is positioned more heavily toward home energy resilience and scalable backup applications. BLUETTI says the system is designed to support larger household loads and can be expanded for broader energy storage applications.

As energy costs continue to rise and severe weather events place more strain on electricity infrastructure, systems like the Apex 300 are increasingly being considered by households seeking backup protection for essentials such as refrigeration, internet connectivity and communications equipment.

Additional EOFY promotions and giveaways

Beyond the core product discounts, BLUETTI Australia is also running several interactive EOFY giveaways throughout June.

New customers can access the EOFY Early Access Wheel for chances to unlock additional discount codes and bonus offers, while existing members can access rotating “Points + Cash” deals, loyalty rewards and member-only pricing on selected products and accessories.

The company will also run multiple giveaway campaigns across its social channels during the promotional period, including free-order and half-price-order opportunities.

BLUETTI’s EOFY Sale runs until June 30, with discounts available while stocks last. More information can be found on the company’s official EOFY campaign page.

