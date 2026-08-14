EAST OAK Launches the Pitmate™ Tabletop 20-In Electric Smoker, making Authentic BBQ Is Now Easier Than Ever

Anyone thinking about buying a smoker knows there’s a lot to consider. Many are turned off by the space requirements of oversized smokers and the hours lost constantly tending to the fire. Plus, with complex models, getting that authentic BBQ flavor can take time to master.

EAST OAK is looking to change all that with the launch of the new Pitmate™ 20-Inch Tabletop Electric Smoker. It’s a compact electric smoker designed to deliver real wood-smoked flavor without requiring a large backyard or years of BBQ experience.

To celebrate this revolutionary product, EAST OAK officially opens early bird pre-orders on August 12. Act fast and get exclusive access and pricing that save you up to $90 before the Pitmate™ launches officially on September 14.

A New Generation of Electric Smokers

Don’t waste an entire weekend smoking meat. The Pitmate™ electric smoker makes authentic BBQ practical enough for weeknight dinners, impromptu family gatherings, and casual outdoor entertaining. It brings together the convenience of an electric smoker with the cooking performance expected from much larger units.

Whether you're searching for the best electric smoker for beginners, a compact smoker for outdoor cooking, or an electric smoker for a small patio, the Pitmate™ was designed with you in mind and works well in apartments, condos, and small yards.

Big Flavor, Tabletop Size

When you need something that fits comfortably on patios, decks, balconies, or outdoor kitchen countertops, the Pitmate™ 20-inch electric smoker is an obvious choice. And don’t let the size fool you, it provides a cooking capacity comparable to many much larger smokers.

Its three-rack interior offers 544 square inches of cooking space. That means you’ll be whipping up some of your soon-to-be-famous brisket, ribs, and chicken in no time. Plus, it can handle a seafood feast and works wonders with veggies.

Amazing Results Designed for Beginners

First-time smokers may not know, but maintaining consistent cooking temperatures is a big challenge. The convenient Pitmate™ small smoker has:

Digital temperature controls

Integrated meat probe

Built-in glass door

Foam insulation to prevent heat loss

Side-loading wood chip system to smoke longer with fewer interruptions

Compact Enough for Modern Outdoor Living

With urban space at an all-time premium, many would-be smokers simply don't have room for oversized units that take up precious space, even ones you use every day.

Enter the Pitmate™ tabletop electric smoker . It gives you the authentic smoke flavor you crave but fits comfortably in your space. The sleek appearance fits in well with all outdoor styles, and its size and portability mean this mini smoker is perfect for:

Outdoor kitchens, regardless of size

Small patios and balconies

Tailgating

Camping

Fishing trips

Beach picnics

Limited-Time Early Bird Pre-Order

Because everyone needs to try this great new product, EAST OAK is offering a tiered pre-order campaign beginning August 12.

The first wave of customers will have access to the lowest introductory pricing through a limited Early Bird promotion. Early Bird pricing will be available exclusively to customers who subscribe on the East Oak website before pre-orders open. With only a limited number of Early Bird units available, early registration is recommended.

Pre-order bundles also include exclusive launch bonuses, including a custom smoker cover and a pair of heat-resistant gloves. Once delivered, you can start smoking right away.

Once the pre-order campaign is done, it’s done. Then, the official launch on September 14 is at the standard retail price:

Phase

Active Dates

Pricing

What’s Included/Quantities

Early Bird Sale (+exclusive bundle)

August 12 to August 23

$199.99 (save $92.98)

Pitmate™ 20-inch electric smoker

Bonus custom smoker cover

Bonus heat-resistant gloves

Limited to the first 300 units Pre-Order Sale (+exclusive bundle)

August 24 to September 13

$229.99 (save $62.98)

Pitmate™ 20-inch electric smoker

Bonus custom smoker cover

Bonus heat-resistant gloves Regular Retail (+exclusive bundle)

September 14 onward

$292.97

Pitmate™ 20-inch electric smoker

Bonus custom smoker cover

Bonus heat-resistant gloves Regular Retail (product only)

September 14 onward

$249.99

Pitmate™ 20-inch electric smoker

Bringing Authentic BBQ to More Homes

The EAST OAK Pitmate™ 20-Inch Tabletop Electric Smoker is a fresh approach to outdoor cooking.

Its most useful features define the Pitmate™ electric smoker with a glass door:

Compact dimensions

Generous cooking capacity

Beginner-friendly controls

Faster preheating

Insulated construction

Easy and authentic wood-smoked flavor.

Anyone who thinks learning how to use a tabletop electric smoker is tricky hasn’t tried the innovative Pitmate™. You don’t need a giant backyard (or an all-day project) to enjoy real wood-smoked flavor.

Has the Early Bird offer piqued your interest? Get the perfect electric smoker for a small outdoor space starting August 12.