From Trails to Campsites: Three Kingbull E-Bikes Built for Summer Adventure

Summer adventures do not always begin at the trailhead. They can start with packing camping equipment, riding along a lakeside road, or leaving the car behind to explore the area surrounding a campsite. The right electric bike can make each part of that experience easier.

Kingbull ’s Summer Camping Adventure promotion, running from July 21 through August 3, highlights three e-bikes designed for different sides of outdoor life. The Ranger focuses on relaxed exploration and vintage style, the Voyager 2.0 brings practical cargo capacity, and the Hunter 2.0S is built for riders who want to continue when the pavement ends.

Ranger: Relaxed Exploration With Vintage Character

The Kingbull Ranger is the lifestyle-focused option in the lineup. Its moped-inspired frame, extended leather-style saddle and retro appearance give it a distinctive look that feels equally at home on campground roads, coastal routes and casual weekend rides.

Behind that vintage design is a 750W motor with up to 1300W of peak power. An 864Wh battery provides an advertised range of up to 80 miles under ideal riding conditions, while 20-by-4-inch fat tires and front and rear suspension help create a more comfortable ride over gravel and uneven roads.

The long saddle, rear foot pegs and 350-pound payload capacity also make the Ranger suitable for riders who want to share parts of the journey. For couples exploring around a campground or riders who simply prefer a relaxed, upright experience, it offers a balance of comfort, personality and practical range.

During the promotion, the Ranger is available for $799, down from its original price of $1,399.

Voyager 2.0: Carry More to the Campsite

Camping often involves much more than carrying a backpack. Tents, food, folding chairs, blankets, and other equipment can quickly turn a simple ride into a transportation challenge. The Kingbull Voyager 2.0 is designed for that more practical side of outdoor travel.

Its integrated aluminum rear rack supports up to 180 pounds, while the complete bike has a maximum payload capacity of 450 pounds. Riders who need additional room can also choose a version with a cargo trailer capable of carrying up to 160 pounds of equipment. The trailer is intended for cargo rather than children or pets.

A 750W Bafang motor helps move heavier loads, and the 720Wh Samsung-cell battery delivers up to 60 miles of advertised range under ideal conditions. The torque sensor adjusts assistance in response to pedaling effort, creating a more natural feel when starting, climbing, or riding with cargo.

With 20-by-4-inch fat tires, front suspension and hydraulic disc brakes, the Voyager 2.0 can handle campground roads and mixed everyday surfaces while remaining stable under load. It is the most practical choice of the three for transporting gear, running errands before a trip, or supporting a more equipment-heavy outdoor lifestyle.

The Voyager 2.0 starts at $1,119, with cargo-trailer and portable-power-station configurations also available.

Hunter 2.0S: Built for Routes Beyond the Pavement

For riders more interested in exploring trails, gravel roads, and changing terrain, the Kingbull Hunter 2.0S provides a more traditional all-terrain riding platform.

The Hunter 2.0S uses full-size 26-by-4-inch CST fat tires, giving it a wider and more stable footprint on loose or uneven ground. Hydraulic brakes provide controlled stopping, while the suspension system helps reduce the impact of rougher surfaces.

Its 750W motor is paired with an 864Wh battery, offering an advertised maximum range of up to 80 miles under ideal riding conditions. The bike can reach up to 28 mph with pedal assistance and supports a total payload of up to 400 pounds. An integrated rear rack with a 150-pound load limit provides room for a cooler, small tent, or other outdoor essentials.

Integrated headlights, a brake light, and turn signals also improve visibility when returning from a ride later in the day. The Hunter 2.0S is not limited to demanding off-road use; it is equally capable of handling city streets, hills, and everyday transportation when the camping trip is over.

During the Summer Camping Adventure promotion, the Hunter 2.0S drops to $799, making it one of the strongest values in Kingbull’s current fat-tire lineup.

Build a More Complete Summer Setup

The three models serve different types of outdoor riders: the Ranger brings style and shared comfort, the Voyager 2.0 carries the equipment, and the Hunter 2.0S takes on rougher routes.

Eligible customers can add a Kingbull portable power station to their e-bike purchase for $259. The power station can support phones, cameras, lights, laptops, and other equipment around the campsite, extending the usefulness of the setup after the ride ends.

The promotion also includes an additional $150 discount on eligible two-bike purchases, along with complimentary accessory packages for selected models. Two lucky-draw rounds will select two customers each, giving the winners an opportunity to purchase official Kingbull accessories at half price within the following six months.