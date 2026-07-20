GOKO M6: An AI Robot Mower for Slopes and Tough Terrain

Robotic lawn mowers save you time and reduce the physical effort required to maintain your yard. However, many existing models are designed to operate on flat, simple lawns. As such, they often struggle to perform on lawns that have slopes, rocky terrain, or exposed roots. This is a problem that the GOKO M6 robot lawn mower is designed to fix.

Here you'll discover its key features, pros and cons, and detailed breakdowns to help you decide if this robot mower is the right fit for your lawn.

Terrain and slope handling

This is where the GOKO M6 stands out from many robot mowers. Its 4WD system, powered by high-torque motors, delivers strong traction on rough, uneven, and muddy terrain.

The mower can climb slopes of up to 90% / 42°, while its oversized tires and adaptive suspension help it stay stable and glide over obstacles up to 7.5 cm / 3 inches high. If it gets stuck in mud or around tree roots, its intelligent self-recovery algorithm helps it free itself automatically, reducing the need for manual intervention.

Cutting performance

GOKO | M6The 4WD Robot Mower That Climbs 90% Slopes

Its dual-blade system offers two interchangeable cutting configurations: mulching blades for tackling dense grass, and a razor disc for quieter, everyday lawn maintenance. Users can easily switch between the two based on lawn conditions. Delivering up to 250W × 2 of cutting power, the M6 handles dense grass with ease while maintaining consistent cutting performance.

Navigation and obstacle handling

While some robotic lawn mowers still rely on boundary wires for navigation. The GOKO M6, on the other hand, uses a proprietary CyberNav™ Fusion Navigation system that combines RTK, VSLAM, IMU, and wheel odometry for precise positioning and reliable navigation. It supports both a dedicated RTK base station and Network RTK (nRTK), this means you’ll be able to choose between running your own private base station or tapping into an existing network for positioning data.

When the mower is operating beneath obstacles or in areas where RTK positioning is temporarily unavailable, its VSLAM system takes over, allowing it to continue working for up to 10 minutes or across an area of up to 150 square meters. This ensures the GOKO M6 can keep working smoothly with minimal intervention.

For obstacle detection and avoidance, the GOKO lawn mower relies on an AI QuadVision camera system. It consists of four cameras, including one stereo camera and two side-facing mono cameras. The side cameras give the mower a wider field of view, helping it recognize obstacles from different angles, navigate more accurately, and maintain better awareness when mowing along boundaries. With this system, the GOKO M6 can spot, identify, and accurately avoid over 200 object types, including people, pets, decorations, furniture, and toys.

Battery life: How much lawn can the GOKO M6 mow on one charge?

The GOKO M6 robot lawn mower comes with a 24Ah extended battery that allows it to mow up to 1 acre (4,000 m²) on a single charge. For the dual-battery (24Ah) version, charging from 20% to 80% takes only 90 minutes.

This fast-charging feature, combined with its high mowing efficiency, allows the GOKO M6 to cover up to 2 acres (8,000 m²) in a 12-hour operating day. In High Efficiency Mode, operating at a travel speed of 1 m/s, the GOKO M6 can cover up to 4 acres in 24 hours.

Smart control and multi-zone management

The GOKO M6 can be managed through its companion app, where you can monitor mowing progress, set tasks, and customize schedules. Its Multi-Zone Management feature supports maps of up to 15 acres / 60,000 m² and lets you create unlimited mowing zones, making it easy to manage large or complex properties.

For added convenience, the M6 also supports voice control through Alexa and Google Home. It includes anti-theft features such as geofencing and off-ground alerts, along with a 4.3-inch TFT LCD color screen and tactile knob for direct on-device control.

Design and durability: Is the GOKO M6 built to last?

The GOKO M6 has an award-winning design profile. It recently won both the FDA French Design Award GOLD Award and RedDot Design Award. At a glance, it becomes evident that the GOKO M6's design profile is inspired by the boxy, futuristic look of the Tesla Cybertruck. But that's not the only thing they have in common.

Like the Cybertruck, the GOKO M6 is built with durability in mind. This robot lawn mower has an IPX6 waterproof design, meaning it can easily handle daily weather exposure. In addition, the unit has a built-in smart rain sensor that automatically pauses mowing during rainfall and sends the mower back to its charging station. This, in turn, helps prevent damage to both your lawn and the AI-powered robot mower.

Lawn protection

When using robot mowers for lawn care, it is also necessary to ensure that the robot does not damage your lawn during its operations. This is why GOKO M6 uses a lateral path-shifting strategy to adjust its angle during cutting passes and prevent repeated tire tracks. Also, this unit has 180-degree independent front-wheel steering for gentle maneuvering to prevent permanent turf damage while it's working.

Should you get the GOKO M6 robot lawn mower?

GOKO introduced the M6 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 as a solution for homeowners seeking advanced robotic mowers capable of handling large, complex terrain. It’s early days, but user reviews already highlight the GOKO M6 as a viable addition to landscaping for homeowners and professional teams.

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Currently, the GOKO M6 is available for $2,599 on the official GOKO website as a special introductory launch price. This means it is well-priced for a heavy-duty AI-powered robot mower. Although, you should be aware that there are some optional purchases that could raise this price point even more.

Moving forward, GOKO is also close to a public release of its next landscaping solution: the GOKO X5 lawn mower. The X5 is a 3-in-1 commercial RC mower for mowing, snow blowing, and towing. This makes it ideal for a variety of use cases like professional vegetation management in roadsides, hillsides, orchards, and other difficult-to-maintain environments. The GOKO X5 has already debuted at the Spoga Gafa 2026, and it was well received by visitors at the event.