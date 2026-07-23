How DroiClaw Is Moving Beyond the Traditional App-Based Operating System

The way people use smart devices is changing as AI becomes a bigger part of everyday life. At the center of that evolution is DroiClaw, an AI-native operating system developed by Shanghai Droi Technology.

More than an AI app or assistant, DroiClaw is a next-generation operating system built for smart terminals, with the goal of creating an app-free, agentic OS ecosystem. By putting AI at the core of the user experience, DroiClaw represents a new approach to how devices understand, respond to, and complete everyday tasks across work, communication, travel, learning, entertainment, and personal assistance.

What Makes an Operating System AI-Native?

Unlike an AI assistant, chatbot, standalone AI tool, or conventional operating system with AI features added later, DroiClaw is designed as an AI-native OS built around artificial intelligence at the system level.

Its architecture, interaction model, model scheduling, data processing, agent capabilities, and overall user experience are developed with AI as the foundation rather than as an add-on.

This approach changes how people interact with their devices. Instead of opening individual apps to complete tasks, users can communicate naturally with DroiClaw through voice, keyboard input, images, documents, files, and real-time video queries.

The system can understand requests across different formats, coordinate multiple functions, and complete tasks across supported device functions and authorized third-party applications. This creates a more seamless, agent-driven experience that moves beyond the traditional app-based model. The more it is used, the more the operating system can adapt to the user’s habits and preferences, becoming increasingly personalized over time.

From Apps to an Agentic Operating System

One of DroiClaw’s defining goals is to create an app-free, agentic OS that simplifies how people interact with their devices.

Instead of requiring users to open multiple apps and complete each step manually, the system is designed to understand user intent, break down requests, and determine the actions needed to complete a task.

DroiClaw can transform complex requests into individual steps, coordinate system functions and connected services, and complete authorized operations on the user’s behalf.

By reducing the need to switch between apps, menus, and settings, the operating system aims to make everyday interactions feel more natural. Users can focus on what they want to accomplish rather than how to accomplish it.

Hybrid On-Device and Cloud AI

DroiClaw combines lightweight on-device AI models with cloud-based large models to support different AI usage scenarios.

Under normal conditions, users primarily access cloud-based large models, which support more advanced capabilities such as multimodal interactions, AIGC, complex reasoning, scheduled tasks, and skill execution.

On-device models are mainly used in specific situations, such as when network access is unavailable or cloud service credits have been exhausted. In these cases, the system can automatically switch to an on-device model to process basic queries.

With support for multiple cloud-based AI models, including customized and privately deployed options, DroiClaw provides users with greater flexibility in selecting AI services for different devices and use cases.

A Safer, More Transparent Agent Ecosystem

As AI agents become more capable of completing tasks, operating devices, accessing information, and coordinating services, the need for visibility and control becomes increasingly important.

DroiClaw aims to create a secure, controllable, and observable AI agent ecosystem by giving users greater oversight of how agents operate. Rather than focusing only on whether an AI system is safe, this approach emphasizes permissions, authorization, transparency, and the ability to manage automated actions.

Within this ecosystem, sensitive operations require user authorization, while task and model scheduling help determine how requests are processed.

Together, these capabilities can help build trust by giving users a clearer understanding of what agents can do, what information they access, and how actions are carried out. For privacy-sensitive information, local processing can provide an additional layer of protection when needed.

As AI agents take on more complex tasks, DroiClaw addresses a broader industry need for systems that are not only capable, but also trustworthy and accountable.

Affordable AI and an Open Ecosystem

DroiClaw aims to make advanced AI more accessible by bringing AI capabilities to mainstream and lower-priced smart terminals rather than limiting them to premium flagship devices.

Through model flexibility, hardware neutrality, and ecosystem partnerships, the platform is designed to support a broader AI agent ecosystem across different devices and user groups.

The first smartphones equipped with DroiClaw are priced at approximately RMB 1,099, reflecting the company’s goal of expanding access to AI-powered experiences.

The Future of AI-Native Operating Systems

Shanghai Droi Technology brings a strong foundation in operating-system development to DroiClaw.

Founded in 2008, the company developed FreemeOS, which, according to Shanghai Droi Technology, has been installed on more than 200 million devices across dozens of countries and regions. The company has also expanded its reach into mobile ecosystem services.

With experience working across global markets and partnerships with more than 1,000 hardware and software partners, according to the company, DroiClaw builds on that foundation as Shanghai Droi Technology explores the next generation of AI-native smart devices.