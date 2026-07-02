Kingbull Independence Day Sale Features Three Top E-Bike Deals

Summer is the perfect season to spend more time outdoors, and the right electric bike can make every ride more enjoyable. Whether it's commuting during the week, cruising around town, or heading out for a weekend adventure, Kingbull's Independence Day Sale makes it easier than ever to upgrade your ride. Running from July 1 through July 7, the promotion features special pricing on three of Kingbull's most popular models—the Ranger vintage electric bike, the adventure-ready Hunter 2.0S, and the versatile Literider 2.0. Each model is designed for a different riding style while delivering the performance, comfort, and value that riders expect from the Kingbull lineup.

Ranger: A Vintage Electric Bike Designed for Everyday Freedom

For riders who want more than just transportation, the Kingbull Ranger vintage electric bike delivers an experience that's as enjoyable as the destination itself. Inspired by classic motorcycles, this electric moped bike blends timeless styling with modern electric performance, making it equally suited for commuting, relaxing weekend rides, or exploring the city in style.

Its extended saddle also makes the Ranger an ideal two-seater electric bike, giving friends, couples, or family members the opportunity to enjoy the ride together. Rather than simply adding another seat, the design creates a more comfortable and social riding experience, whether you're heading to the beach, riding along the waterfront, or grabbing coffee downtown.

Behind its retro appearance is the performance riders expect from a modern electric bike. A 750W rear hub motor provides smooth acceleration, while the 48V 18Ah battery offers dependable range for everyday travel. Fat tires improve comfort and stability across city streets, bike paths, and light gravel, giving riders confidence wherever the road leads.

The Ranger proves that a vintage electric bike doesn't have to compromise on everyday practicality. It combines eye-catching design with dependable performance, making every ride feel a little more memorable.

During the Independence Day Sale, the Ranger is available for just $799, and every purchase includes a lock, air pump, and passenger foot pegs, making this two-seater electric bike one of the best values of the summer.

Explore Further with the Hunter 2.0S

Every adventure starts with the confidence to keep going, and that's exactly what the Hunter 2.0S is built to deliver. Designed for riders who enjoy exploring beyond paved roads, it combines long-range capability with features that make challenging terrain feel far more comfortable. From mountain trails and forest roads to weekend camping trips and scenic backcountry routes, the Hunter 2.0S is ready for wherever summer leads.

Its 750W motor produces 80Nm of torque, giving riders the power needed for steep climbs and loose terrain, while the 48V 18Ah battery delivers up to 80 miles of pedal-assist range. That combination makes it easy to spend more time riding and less time worrying about recharging. Riders planning longer weekend adventures will especially appreciate the additional confidence that comes from extended range.

Comfort plays an equally important role. Dual suspension helps smooth rough trails, hydraulic disc brakes provide dependable stopping power in changing conditions, and four-inch fat tires improve traction across gravel, dirt, sand, and pavement. Integrated turn signals enhance visibility on public roads, while cruise control helps reduce fatigue during longer rides, creating a more relaxed riding experience from start to finish.

Throughout the Independence Day promotion, the Hunter 2.0S is available for $899, with a complimentary lock and air pump included, making it an exceptional opportunity for riders seeking premium off-road performance at an outstanding holiday price.

Fold More Possibilities into Every Ride with the Literider 2.0

A great electric bike should fit your lifestyle, not the other way around. The Literider 2.0 is designed for riders who want the flexibility of a folding e-bike without giving up the comfort, stability, or performance of a full-size model. Whether it's stored inside an apartment, packed into an SUV for a weekend getaway, or loaded into an RV before hitting the road, its compact folding frame makes transportation and storage remarkably simple.

Despite its portable design, the Literider 2.0 delivers the confident riding experience riders expect from Kingbull. A 750W motor provides strong everyday performance, while 20 × 4-inch fat tires offer excellent grip and stability across both urban streets and recreational trails. Hydraulic disc brakes add confident stopping power, giving riders greater control whether they're navigating city traffic or enjoying a leisurely ride through the park.

The Literider 2.0 is an ideal companion for commuters, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Instead of limiting where an electric bike can go, its folding design creates more opportunities to ride, making spontaneous adventures easier than ever while still providing the comfort needed for longer distances.

During the Independence Day Sale, the Literider 2.0 is available for $979. Every purchase also includes a strap, lock, air pump, and rearview mirrors, giving riders a complete package that's ready for the road from day one.

Find the Right Ride This Independence Day

Every rider has a different idea of the perfect summer ride. Some are looking for a stylish vintage electric bike that turns heads around town, others want an adventure-ready machine for exploring beyond the pavement, while many simply need a compact folding e-bike that fits easily into everyday life. With the Ranger, Hunter 2.0S, and Literider 2.0, Kingbull offers three distinct riding experiences without compromising on performance, comfort, or value.

Independence Day Sale Highlights (July 1–July 7)

Ranger — $799 (Includes a lock, air pump, and pedals)

— $799 Hunter 2.0S — $899 (Includes a lock and air pump)

— $899 Literider 2.0 — $979 (Includes a strap, lock, air pump, and rearview mirrors)

Whether you're upgrading your daily commute, planning your next outdoor adventure, or looking for a more convenient way to travel this summer, Kingbull's Independence Day Sale offers the perfect opportunity to find the electric bike that matches your lifestyle while enjoying limited-time holiday savings.

