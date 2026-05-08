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Kingbull Mother's Day Sale — $800 Off Our Best E-Bikes, Limited Time Only

May 07, 2026
Kingbull Mother's Day Sale — $800 Off Our Best E-Bikes, Limited Time Only
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The best gift isn't something she'll put in a drawer. It's something that takes her somewhere.

This Mother's Day, the gift search is over. From May 6 to May 13, Kingbull Bikes is running a limited-time Mother's Day sale — two of our most beloved e-bikes, the Discover 2.0 and Discover ST 2.0, are each down $800 to just $1,099 (regularly $1,899). Want to ride alongside her? The Discover ST 2.0 Duo Bundle gets you both bikes for only $2,048 — one gift, two adventures, countless memories.

Two Bikes, One Clear Choice

Kingbull Discover ST 2.0 — Easy On, Easy Off, Built for Every Day

The Discover ST 2.0 is the step-through version of Kingbull's best-selling city-and-trail e-bike, and riders consistently call it life-changing. The low-entry step-through frame means no high kick, no balance struggle — just swing a leg over and go. It's especially thoughtful for moms who haven't ridden in a while or those who simply want a more comfortable, confident mount. Available in Pink and White, it looks just as good outside a coffee shop as it does on a beachside path.

The specs are anything but casual. A customized Bafang 750W brushless hub motor delivers 80Nm of torque — enough to climb a 35-degree hill without effort. The Samsung 720Wh lithium battery (UL 2271 certified) provides up to 60 miles of range on a single charge, so a full day out is always within reach. The complete system is UL 2849 certified and rated IPX6 waterproof — rain is never a reason to stay home.

What truly sets the Discover ST 2.0 apart is the TROG-1B torque sensor. Instead of delivering a flat, mechanical boost, it reads exactly how hard she's pedaling and responds proportionally — making every ride feel natural, intuitive, and genuinely enjoyable. Round it out with ZOOM hydraulic disc brakes, an 80mm front suspension fork, Shimano 7-speed gearing, and 26×4" CST all-terrain fat tires, and you have a bike that handles city streets, park trails, and dirt paths with equal ease.

Sale Price: $1,099 (was $1,899) — Save $800 👉 Shop Discover ST 2.0

Kingbull Discover 2.0 — The Sporty, Confident All-Rounder

If she prefers a more athletic riding position and loves the look of a traditional frame, the Discover 2.0 in Space Gray is made for her. It shares the exact same premium drivetrain as the ST 2.0 — same Bafang 750W motor, same Samsung battery, same torque sensor, same hydraulic brakes — wrapped in a classic step-over frame with a stronger, more dynamic presence on the road.

Both models have earned over 500 five-star reviews and are trusted by more than 20,000 riders across the US. What customers keep coming back to: the smooth, natural pedal-assist feel, the surprisingly comfortable ride on rough pavement, and how quickly the bike becomes a daily habit.

Sale Price: $1,099 (was $1,899) — Save $800 👉 Shop Discover 2.0

The Best Deal: Ride Together for $2,048

Some gifts are just for one person. The best ones bring two people together.

The Discover ST 2.0 Duo Bundle gives you two complete e-bikes for $2,048 — one for her, one for you. Weekend loops around the neighborhood, morning rides along the lake, or a full day exploring somewhere new: you'll be doing all of it side by side.

Bundle Price: $2,048 (two complete bikes) 👉 Shop the Duo Bundle

8 Days Only — Sale Ends May 13

Sale runs May 6–13, 2025. The Discover series sells out fast every time we run a promotion — don't wait on this one.

Give her the open road. Give her the morning air. Give her 60 miles of wherever she wants to go.

Shop now at 👉 kingbullbike.com

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