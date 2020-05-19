Levigato fitness mat takes versatility to another level

The coronavirus pandemic has meant many people are being forced to exercise at home. A fitness mat is the perfect piece of kit for keeping – or getting – in shape, inside or out, and the Levigato is the ideal choice because it takes fitness mat design and functionality to another level. It's foldable, portable, durable and stackable, making it versatile enough to let you exercise your way and ensure your post-pandemic body is fit and healthy.

The most obvious difference between the Levigato and regular fitness mats is that it's foldable instead of rollable. It unfolds and folds in seconds thanks to embedded magnets, making it easy to transport and store, and means the ends don't keep curling up like on other mats. Fully unfolded it measures 71 x 26 inches (180 x 68 cm), making it suitable for a wide range of heights and body types, and the variable foldability opens up a variety of different exercising options.

The Levigato is stackable, making it easy to store or provide a padded platform of push-ups

For example, if you want a little extra height at one end of the mat to maximize your stretching or provide a higher platform for push-ups, the Levigato can be folded fully or partially to provide that extra height. Multiple Levigatos can even be stacked on top of one another to provide even more height. And unlike hard blocks, the cushioning and shock absorption of the Levigato provides the perfect amount of give to ensure exercise is tough but not needlessly uncomfortable.

The Levigato is made of latex-free, hypoallergenic closed cell foam that is resistant to mold, mildew, bacteria and odors, and easily scrubs clean using soap and water. One side of the mat features alignment guides that are great for beginners or advanced yogis, with sweat dispersion channels that mean there's no need to constantly reach for a towel during a workout. Meanwhile the reverse side prioritizes durable cushioning and resilient shock absorption. Both sides feature a textured finish for enhanced traction to help prevent potentially injurious (and embarrassing) slips.

One side of the Levigato fitness mat features alignment guides

And when lockdowns ease and you can head to the gym or yoga studio, the Levigato is super light and compact when folded, making it easy to transport. It also comes in a choice of three colors to ensure the mat looks good in any gym; Abyss, a cool matte black; Sahara, a sandy light brown; and Graphite, a light gray.

Learn more about the multi-faceted Levigato fitness mat in the video below and at its Kickstarter page.