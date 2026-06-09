This new AI-powered software update wants to make your LiDAR scans actually useful on site

For the renovation industry, scanning a site is only the first step. The true value of spatial data is realized only when it flows seamlessly into actual business processes—design, communication, verification, and construction. Yet, translating raw LiDAR data into usable formats remains a costly bottleneck.

SHARE3DCAM addresses this by lowering the barrier to 3D digitization. Their integrated "hardware + software + workflow" ecosystem helps firms unlock efficiency at a lower cost.

SHARE3DCAM AI Engine graphic with SHARE3DCAM SLAM LiDAR Scanners

Released alongside SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0, the new AI Engine Algorithm Upgrade fully connects the digital workflow for renovation measurement.

From point cloud to CAD drawing, automatically

The headline feature of SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 is AI-assisted CAD draft generation. Feed the software a point cloud from a completed scan, and it will identify structural elements — walls, openings, columns — and generate floor plans and section drawings ready to export as DWG files with point cloud underlays.

Point cloud model converted into CAD drafting views

These aren't finished drawings. They serve as an initial CAD baseline generated directly from the site's point cloud, which a designer can open in AutoCAD or any standard CAD tool and refine from there. The difference is significant: instead of drafting from scratch based on field notes and memory, you're editing from a baseline that already reflects what the space actually looks like.

For renovation projects especially, this kind of automation accelerates the entire AEC workflow. By reducing the need for time-consuming manual point-cloud tracing and data cross-referencing, the new feature helps design teams move more efficiently from raw site capture to CAD-ready drafts and architectural modeling, shortening project turnaround time and reducing manual drafting costs.

Gaussian Splatting makes scan data look like reality

SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 also introduces integrated 3D Gaussian Splatting generation, enabling users to transform LiDAR scan data into realistic, immersive 3D environments.

Point clouds excel at measurement but struggle to give non-technical clients clear before-and-after comparisons or visual progress updates. Gaussian models bridge this gap. These photorealistic digital twins allow teams to seamlessly align stakeholders and document construction milestones.

Bare-shell renovation site captured as a 3D scene

What sets SHARE3DCAM's implementation apart is its use of sensor fusion. By combining LiDAR geometry with camera imagery, the LiDAR backbone keeps the structure honest even in low-texture construction environments where standard image-based modeling fails.

Built for messy real-world conditions

SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 addresses the realities of scanning in construction environments with targeted processing improvements.

A new colorization algorithm improves color accuracy in low-light spaces. Intelligent point cloud filtering brings data thickness down to 5 mm, reducing noise while preserving essential geometric detail. To combat false geometry from reflective surfaces, the AI Engine includes upgraded filtering to help reduce phantom walls. Finally, a neural network-based dynamic object removal system allows teams to scan active sites while people are moving, extracting usable spatial data without needing to fully clear the space.

Before-and-after point cloud colorization comparison

The hardware behind the workflow

SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 is designed to work with SHARE3DCAM's SLAM scanner lineup, which covers a range of project scales and environments.

SHARE3DCAM scanners used for renovation and construction capture

The SHARE C1 brings spatial capture capability in a more compact form factor, suited to professionals who need flexible deployment across multiple site types. The SHARE SLAM S20 is designed for residential and small-to-medium commercial projects — supporting renovation planning, building documentation, property digitization, and AEC workflows where portability, efficiency, and accuracy are essential. For larger-scale requirements — engineering surveys, industrial facilities, complex outdoor environments — the SHARE SLAM S100 series handles higher data volumes and more demanding capture conditions.

Together with SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0, these devices form an end-to-end spatial data workflow: capture on site, process in software, deliver to client.

Beyond Capture: Unlocking the Value of Scan Data

3D scanning has been adopted widely enough that the conversation in AEC has moved on. Capturing spaces is no longer the hard part. The industry is now focused on what you do with the data — and the tools that help professionals extract real value from scans, rather than leaving that work to manual effort, are the ones gaining traction.

One more thing worth noting: SHARE PointClouds Studio is free desktop software, available at no cost — permanently. There are no subscriptions, no trial periods, and no paywalls between a scan and a deliverable.

SHARE PointClouds Studio V2.5.0 is available now.

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