AI basketball trainer adds precision smarts & vision to up your game

For decades, basketball training technology has relied on repetition and pre-set programming modes.

The standard machine simulates a game by shooting balls at varying angles. Those shots are often not random but a reaction to the player's movements. As a result, the player ends up learning how to shoot, but not to how to play.

As well, the machine's limited computer vision can’t address environmental situations like differing degrees of lighting conditions in outdoor courts, or varied ceiling heights in indoor gyms.

Raw performance data gathering via wearables and video playback is also done after the training session ends, but Lumistar's Carry – with combined real-time AI coaching and computer vision shot-tracking – is able to react intuitively to player performance and modify difficulty, tempo and training shot-by-shot, thus enacting real-life game scenarios.

The Lumistar Carry is presently on Kickstarter Lumistar

Designed with portability in mind for the single user, the Carry weighs 77 lb (35 kg) with a built-in handle and wheels. It should fit most car trunks and training spaces conveniently.

Stability while in workout use is enabled by a carbon fiber and aluminum alloy pyramid-shaped frame that keeps the Carry securely positioned. No tools or complicated manual assembly is required for the net system setup. The makers claim that setup is a simple matter of powering up and pressing play, with it ready for use in 60 seconds.

Instead of using a remote or control panel, the player moves into position and signals with a simple hand gesture for the ball, and the AI biometrics locate and pinpoint the player position. It then launches synced passes to match the user’s natural rhythm, reenacting a real game instead of a regimented machine drill.

The whole thing tips the scales at a claimed 77 lb (35 kg) Lumistar

The Carry can track player movements in 2K HD video with three outward-facing cameras, while an upward-facing fourth camera tracks the ball traveling towards the net and back down for an unobstructed view of both the player and the shot. This helps reduce blind spots and improve monitoring during the training session.

The AI vision along with the advanced motor system is claimed to replicate human-like passing in velocity, spin and height release for a natural feel compared to the machine-style passing of older technology. The maximum range of a shot is 33 ft (10 m) with a max ball spin speed of 500 RPM and a 2.5-second serve interval – the fastest response time with spin.

Up to five players can participate, with alternating passing in the same session and onscreen real-time score keeping and leaderboards displays.

Players are tracked via three cameras, while a fourth camera tracks the ball traveling towards the net Lumistar

As many as four balls can be in play in multi-ball mode, and the cameras can track up to five players concurrently from fingertips to legs, analyzing shot trajectory, backspins, court positions and scoring.

Training sessions can also be controlled with the Carry’s 10-inch touchscreen or via the Lumistar app to maintain control over sessions, modify training setups and check AI-generated coaching records.

Each session is automatically saved so shot data, performance heat maps with AI Coach feedback on training progression and the entire training history is securely stored in the Lumistar app.

The machine can be up and running in just 60 seconds Lumistar

Preset workouts are also included classified by distance, court angle and mixed shooting sequences or key patterns can be identified to focus on strengths, weaknesses, court movement and positioning formation and the AI Coach can customize training plans with emphasize on improving the most important areas.

Player safety is protected in the designated protection zone with AI safety sensors around the Carry that automatically pause ball delivery when someone enters the area. The basketballs themselves are also protected from unnecessary surface wear and tear with the Carry’s non-friction delivery system (supports size 6 and 7 balls) that helps the basketball keep grip through continual training.

The Carry is designed to be portable Lumistar

The Carry's replaceable battery supplies up to four hours of training time (variable on usage and operating conditions) per charge. The machine can also be plugged directly into a wall outlet.

Lumistar has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of the Carry. Early Bird pricing starts at US$2,499 with MSRP sitting at $4,999. If all goes according to plan with funding and production, the device will ship in November.

LUMISTAR CARRY: Quad-camera AI Basketball Training Partner

Sources: Kickstarter, Lumistar

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