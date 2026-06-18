'Smart' running safety vest packs radar, GPS and emergency alert system

Running is often promoted as one of the simplest sports to pick up – put on a pair of running shoes and head out. In reality, running also comes with a list of safety considerations. As a woman, every time I go for a run alone, I make sure to stick to busy streets, carry pepper spray and my phone, and let my partner know which route I’m taking. Running after dark brings safety concerns to another level for runners of any gender: wearing reflective clothes, watching for traffic, and staying on well-lit streets become essential.

A team of engineers from the Netherlands took on the challenge of improving runners’ safety with a smart running vest. The product is called RunSafePro and is currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.

The vest comes in a single adjustable size RunSafePro

Despite the name, RunSafePro could be useful beyond running. It is positioned as a safety wearable not only for runners, but also for cyclists, dog walkers, hikers, and commuters. Its main functions include keeping you visible to drivers, letting you know if somebody is approaching from behind, and notifying your loved ones if something happens.

As expected from a smart device, the vest requires a companion app for setup and customization. The subscription fee is planned to be US$0.99 per month.

Amongst the garment's safety features are a rear radar that detects approaching objects (cyclists, cars, or pedestrians) from up to 30 meters (100 ft) behind you. Alerts can be delivered as a vibration through a phone or smartwatch, audio notification through headphones, or visual signals on the vest itself, depending on the settings. The system doesn’t tell you if the object is approaching from the left or right, but the creators ensure that 30 meters distance gives enough time to react.

The vest is highly visible at night RunSafePro

When feeling unsafe, you can press an emergency button on the vest instead of being obvious and pulling your phone out. The system will instantly share your GPS location with your emergency contacts. A single press sends a silent alert to primary contacts only, while a double press activates a loud alarm and notifies all of your emergency contacts. Currently the app allows users to add up to 50 contacts, which seems like an excessive number, but it does increase the odds that someone will actually show up.

Another useful feature is a built-in sensor that detects if you suddenly stop moving. The system will check in on you by sending a notification on your phone or smartwatch. If you don’t respond within a certain amount of time, it will notify your primary emergency contacts.

To enable emergency alerts, you’d need to carry an iOS or Android mobile device. If you prefer to leave your phone at home, you’d have to pair the vest with an eSIM-enabled smartwatch instead. All the major brands including Apple Watch, Samsung, and Garmin are planned to be compatible with the vest.

The electronics module is removable RunSafePro

RunSafePro is designed to be put over the clothes, including light layers, but it’s not recommended to be put on top of a hydration vest. The rear radar needs a stable clear position close to the body, and a hydration vest might affect its accuracy. The creators say that RunSafePro is primarily designed for shorter runs, interval sessions, or walks, when you wouldn’t normally need water.

For keeping you visible, the vest features reflective materials and adaptive 360-degree lightning, so cyclists and drivers can notice you sooner from far away, even in low-light conditions.

The vest was tested on multiple body types on both men and women, and comes in one adjustable size that fits users from size S to XXL and heights of 160 cm to 200 cm (5 feet, 3 inches to 6 feet, 7 inches). It also includes a smartphone pocket on the vest strap and a dedicated key pocket.

Kickstarter pricing starts at US$119 RunSafePro

The product is washable – just don’t forget to remove the electronic module, which the creators say is pretty easy to take out. While the module is not machine-washable, it reportedly can withstand rain and sweat. Battery life is currently between three and six hours, depending on the settings.

The company is still testing prototypes, so a few things are still subject to change: headphone connectivity, the vest’s final weight, and battery capacity.

An early pledge of US$119 will get you a running vest, which is planned to be priced at $175 at retail. The first 1,000 early backers will also receive six months of free app subscription. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, shipping will begin in October.

RunSafePRO: Smart Running Vest with Radar & GPS Alerts

Sources: Kickstarter, RunSafePro

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