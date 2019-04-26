The research began by investigating the relationship between stress and eating patterns in mouse models. Prior animal studies have revealed that while high stress scenarios generally lead to decreased food intake, when there is access to foods high in fat or sugar, stress can actually increase an animal's food intake. In humans this gels with the anecdotal idea of "stress eating," where one binges on high-calorie junk food when in stressful situations. The first, and most compelling discovery from this new research was that stress seems to strongly correlate with weight gain.