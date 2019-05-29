One of the unique aspects of H2CBD noted by the researchers is the fact it cannot be converted into tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana. While CBD does not produce notable narcotic effects, there are documented cases of it sometimes having a mild sedative effect. It is hypothesized this is caused by the conversion of CBD to THC in the acidic environment of a person's stomach. Since H2CBD fundamentally cannot undergo this chemical conversion it presents as a promising clinical alternative to CBD.