Update: Tanner Godfrey smashes UTV distance jumping record
We spoke to this semi-paralyzed maniac last week about his preparations for attempting a new UTV jumping world distance record in his Polaris RZR – and on Monday, Tanner delivered, eclipsing the target mark by more than 20 feet.
On a live Diesel Brothers event broadcast by Discovery, Godfrey and his newly-welded driving stick (he pokes the pedals with a stick because he doesn't have control over his feet) put in an enormous 247-foot jump, claiming the world record for the third time. Battling heavy crosswinds, he was forced to land the RZR pretty badly crossed-up, but managed to steer it to safety.
You can check out some video of the event on Tanner's Instagram and the Diesel Brothers Twitter feed.
At the same event, Todd LeDuc completed the world's first forward-momentum backflip in a monster truck, also landing super sideways, and Heavy D jumped a monster truck over an aeroplane in flight. Lots of big, noisy fun.
Source: Discovery
