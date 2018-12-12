"It's probably too late once the effects of neurodegeneration are manifest," explains Marc Diamond, Director of UT Southwestern's Center for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases. "We need to be able to diagnose the process early and know the specific type of neurodegeneration that is occurring, because that is the best chance we have to intervene with a personalized treatment. This is very analogous to how we currently use tumor genotyping to best diagnose and treat cancer."