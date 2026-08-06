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Technology

Painless microneedle tattoos from London startup CipherX

By Maryna Holovnova
August 06, 2026
Painless microneedle tattoos from London startup CipherX
The CipherX system applies tattoos in the form of microneedle patches
The CipherX system applies tattoos in the form of microneedle patches
View 5 Images
Each tattoo measures about 15 mm in diameter
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Each tattoo measures about 15 mm in diameter
Tattoo locations are currently limited to flat parts of the body
2/5
Tattoo locations are currently limited to flat parts of the body
The patch remains in place for 15 minutes after being applied to the skin
3/5
The patch remains in place for 15 minutes after being applied to the skin
The CipherX system applies tattoos in the form of microneedle patches
4/5
The CipherX system applies tattoos in the form of microneedle patches
A special applicator is used to place the microneedle patch on the skin
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A special applicator is used to place the microneedle patch on the skin
View gallery - 5 images

If fear of traditional tattoo needles has been the only thing stopping you from getting a tattoo, a London startup called CipherX may have found a solution. We’ve previously covered some new tattoo technologies, but they still rely on conventional needles. CipherX takes a completely different approach and promises pain-free tattoos by replacing the traditional tattoo machine with a microneedle patch.

At the heart of CipherX's technology is a small patch filled with hundreds of microscopic biodegradable needles, each preloaded with pigment. Think of it as a stamp that presses into the top layer of your skin, and deposits pigment instead of puncturing the skin thousands of times. Because the microneedles are shorter than one millimeter, the process is significantly less uncomfortable than a conventional tattoo.

A special applicator is used to place the microneedle patch on the skin
A special applicator is used to place the microneedle patch on the skin

Co-founder Ferdinand Kohle describes the device as “a hybrid between a traditional tattoo, a medical patch, and a wearable interface,” and this captures the inspiration behind the product quite well. Microneedle patches are not a new idea. For decades, they’ve been used to deliver vaccines, insulin, hormone treatments, and other medications through the skin. CipherX utilizes the same concept but uses ink instead of drugs.

Although the application method is very different from that of a conventional tattoo machine, the result is the same: a permanent tattoo. According to the company, a CipherX microdot tattoo heals like a conventional one and also requires the same aftercare: avoid direct sun, soaking in water, scratching, and abrasive clothes and jewelry.

The patch remains in place for 15 minutes after being applied to the skin
The patch remains in place for 15 minutes after being applied to the skin

The application device is not sold directly to customers, as using it requires some training. For now, CipherX tattoos are available only at the company’s pop-up events, and by an appointment at its recently opened London studio.

An appointment takes between 25 and 30 minutes. Securing the patch with a special applicator takes about five minutes, then it has to remain in place for another 15 minutes while the microneedles dissolve and release the pigment. The tattoo is visible immediately after the patch is removed. It may appear slightly faded at first, but it becomes darker over the following 24 to 48 hours.

Each tattoo measures about 15 mm in diameter
Each tattoo measures about 15 mm in diameter

The biggest limitation, at least for now, is design selection. The current patch canvas is a circle measuring 15 mm in diameter, so the 13 available options are pretty minimalistic and available only in black. They include a flower, a star, a cross, a circle, and a few variations of a heart. CipherX charges £50 (about US$67) for any of the available designs. As for custom designs, they may become available in the future.

Another limitation is placement. Because the patch requires a relatively flat surface for better contact with the skin, it cannot be applied to certain parts of the body, such as the wrists, ankles, or hands.

Tattoo locations are currently limited to flat parts of the body
Tattoo locations are currently limited to flat parts of the body

This idea seems to have a lot of potential, although there is still plenty of room for improvement. The bigger question is whether CipherX will continue focusing on tattoos in the long term. The co-founders hope to position CipherX as a broader skin-tech company in the future and adapt the same microneedle technology for skincare products and health-monitoring devices, so the tattoo patch could become just the first of multiple applications of this technology.

Source: CipherX

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

TechnologyTattooSkinMicroneedles
3 comments
Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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3 comments
Trylon
Of course, this doesn't change the fact that there are increasing concerns about the toxicity of tattoo pigments.
zort
Ah, finally someone's getting close to a product I've been looking for to hit the market for over 20 years. My idea was for simple tattoos to subtlety apply to newborns in the delivery rooms--for parents who worry about taking home the wrong kid.
warmer
this is really dumb. most people want custom tattoos based on drawings of photos. some cheesy premade cookie tattoo is NOT going to sell. Dead on arrival