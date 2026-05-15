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Movies on the move: Huawei packs a full-color projector into headlights

By Monica J. White
May 15, 2026
Movies on the move: Huawei packs a full-color projector into headlights
Huawei envisions XPixel turning the area in front of a parked car into an interactive canvas — from games to projected welcome animations
Huawei envisions XPixel turning the area in front of a parked car into an interactive canvas — from games to projected welcome animations
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Huawei envisions XPixel turning the area in front of a parked car into an interactive canvas — from games to projected welcome animations
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Huawei envisions XPixel turning the area in front of a parked car into an interactive canvas — from games to projected welcome animations
Huawei's XPixel headlights project a full-color 100-inch image onto a wall, effectively turning a parked EV into an open-air cinema
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Huawei's XPixel headlights project a full-color 100-inch image onto a wall, effectively turning a parked EV into an open-air cinema
XPixel's million-pixel resolution lets the system render movies, live sports, navigation arrows, and game graphics with surprising clarity
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XPixel's million-pixel resolution lets the system render movies, live sports, navigation arrows, and game graphics with surprising clarity
Beyond entertainment, XPixel adjusts color temperature in rain or fog and can paint guidance cues onto the road ahead
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Beyond entertainment, XPixel adjusts color temperature in rain or fog and can paint guidance cues onto the road ahead
The full-color XPixel system is set to debut on an upcoming version of the Huawei-backed Aito M9 SUV
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The full-color XPixel system is set to debut on an upcoming version of the Huawei-backed Aito M9 SUV
View gallery - 5 images

Huawei's latest XPixel smart headlights upgrade automotive lighting from a safety feature into a full-color projection system that can play movies, render games, and guide drivers – all from the front of the car.

Smart headlights have been creeping toward this future for the better part of a decade. We've previously covered Mercedes' early Digital Light concept that projected street signs and markings onto the road, as well as the Maybach version that packed a million pixels into each lamp for driver-assist graphics. Those systems were monochrome, though, and focused solely on driving.

Huawei's XPixel headlights project a full-color 100-inch image onto a wall, effectively turning a parked EV into an open-air cinema
Huawei's XPixel headlights project a full-color 100-inch image onto a wall, effectively turning a parked EV into an open-air cinema

Huawei's pitch is different. Shown off at the Beijing Auto Show alongside its Qiankun technology conference, the new XPixel platform is the first car-headlight system to do full-color projection. Think welcome-mat light shows in your driveway, a Tron-style grid on the garage floor for your kids, or an outdoor film night thrown straight from the hood of the car.

Under the skin, XPixel is a high-resolution, pixel-controlled LED headlight platform that Huawei has been shipping in a monochrome form for around three years (it already appears in vehicles like the Stelato S9). The new generation adds full RGB output on top of Huawei's adaptive lighting stack, enabling what Huawei calls an "open-air cinema" mode that can throw a roughly 100-inch image onto any nearby wall with surprisingly crisp clarity.

XPixel's million-pixel resolution lets the system render movies, live sports, navigation arrows, and game graphics with surprising clarity
XPixel's million-pixel resolution lets the system render movies, live sports, navigation arrows, and game graphics with surprising clarity

Demos at the show ran the gamut from movies and video clips to live soccer matches, navigation arrows, and turn-by-turn cues painted directly onto the road. Huawei's own automotive optics materials describe the module as a "three-in-one" smart car-light unit that combines illumination, projection, and color output, paired with a high-precision ADB (adaptive driving beam) system for finer-grained masking around other road users.

It's not all party tricks, either. Huawei says the headlights can intelligently shift color temperature in rain or fog to improve light penetration and visibility, and the system supports "lighting carpet" effects that follow the curve of the road, plus driving-assist light signals to communicate silently with other drivers and pedestrians.

The full-color XPixel system is set to debut on an upcoming version of the Huawei-backed Aito M9 SUV
The full-color XPixel system is set to debut on an upcoming version of the Huawei-backed Aito M9 SUV

Huawei hasn't put a standalone price on XPixel (it's sold to automakers rather than consumers) but the company has confirmed that the full-color version will debut in an upcoming version of the Aito M9, the self-driving electric SUV that Huawei has co-developed since 2023.

The bigger picture is what's interesting here. Western automakers have spent years trickling pixel-headlight features out cautiously, partly because regulations in markets like the US have historically been slow to allow adaptive driving beams in the first place. Meanwhile, Chinese EV brands – buoyed by suppliers like Huawei – are skipping straight past the cautious phase and into headlights that double as projectors and infotainment surfaces. Whether XPixel is the future of automotive lighting or just an extremely flashy waypoint, it's a strong sign that the humble headlight is about to become one of the more expressive parts of the car.

Source: Huawei

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TechnologyHuaweiHeadlightProjectors
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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