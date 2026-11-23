Options are limited when you absolutely need to get a message through. Snail mail can get lost. Electromagnetic waves can be shielded. Even reliable ol’ Morse code taps out in a vacuum.

There is one medium yet to be exploited that has literally unblockable potential – the very fabric of spacetime itself. And we may have just delivered our first text.

By moving the elevator’s nearly 4,000-pound (1,815-kg) counterweight in a carefully timed sequence, physicists at the University of Queensland turned tiny fluctuations into a code of ones and zeros.

It took them just over an hour to spell out a single word: “Gravity.”

Radio can get through brick, though a metal mesh is all it takes to disrupt electromagnetic waves. Gravity has no known equivalent of a Faraday cage. Put all the bricks and iron you like between two objects and they’ll still exert a gravitational pull on each other.

"Unlike the electromagnetic signals used in modern wireless communication, a gravitational signal cannot simply be screened out by placing ordinary material in its path," says physicist Charles Woffinden, a co-author on the recently published study detailing the landmark experiment.

"Anyone who has lost phone reception in a tunnel or struggled with Wi-Fi through a solid wall will understand the appeal.”

All masses exert a gravitational pull. Every time you move so much as a piece of furniture, you change the gravitational field in the room by a tiny amount. If you had an instrument sensitive enough to pick up the difference between a couch by the window and the same couch against the far wall, you could assign each position a number and use the change as the basis of a binary code.

From a moving mass to messages. Groszek et al., Science Advances, 2026

The act of measuring the gravitational pull of small objects goes back further than you’d think. In 1798, English physicist Henry Cavendish reported how the attraction of large lead spheres twisted a wire suspending a pair of smaller ones. The twist was enough to calculate Earth’s density.

The team behind this new study set out to investigate something considerably less grand. They’d been trying to weigh trucks without making them drive onto a scale.

"Once we had shown that the idea worked, we realized the same physics could be used to encode and transmit information," says physicist and lead author Andrew Groszek.

For the experiment, Groszek and his team assigned a zero and a one to the two positions of an elevator’s heavy counterweight. On the opposite side of a separating wall, a commercial instrument called a gravimeter used a spring-mounted mass to register tiny changes in the vertical pull of gravity.

Moving the counterweight changed the measured acceleration by about 50 nanometers per second squared, roughly five billionths of the pull we ordinarily feel from Earth.

Each bit got a full minute. The team allowed 25 seconds for the counterweight to move, 10 seconds for everything to settle, and another 25 seconds to average the readings.

After correcting for Earth’s tides and drift in the instrument, the researchers recovered all 49 bits of the message, as well as the short sequences that marked its start and finish. The whole transmission took 63 minutes.

A more sensitive gravimeter and a faster elevator could lift the setup’s estimated capacity to about 15 bits per minute. In a separate calculation, the researchers put the potential range at roughly 1,640 feet (500 meters), assuming a much more sensitive detector, a well-positioned 75-metric-ton mass, and a willingness to accept a noisier signal.

Sure, it still won’t allow you to download a season of The Expanse before the end of the century, but as the researchers point out in their paper, “Should the reader ever experience prolonged entrapment in a soundproofed, Faraday-caged elevator with a malfunctioning phone, the present method offers an experimentally verified means of signaling for aid.”

Physicists have sent messages through much thicker barriers before. In 2012, a team at Fermilab used a beam of neutrinos to send a signal through about 790 feet of earth at six bits per minute.

That took a particle accelerator and a detector built for studying some of the most elusive particles in nature. The gravity-code experiment needed a conveniently placed elevator and a commercial sensor.

Better detectors are already finding things that were once gravitationally invisible. In 2022, researchers used clouds of cold atoms to pick up the gravitational signature of a tunnel buried about 3 feet underground. Earlier this year, researchers described another approach that used optical fiber to measure changes in gravity.

Even with more sensitive instruments, vibrations or the pull of other moving masses could drown out the message, suggesting a lot more work may be needed to make the system practical.

But there’s a difference between drowning out a signal and stopping it with a wall. With a proof-of-concept in hand, future innovations could make use of moving masses to tap out a message that literally shakes the Universe.

This research was published in Science Advances.

Source: The University of Queensland