Tiny Houses

25-ft tiny house is designed for vacations or full-time living

By Adam Williams
March 05, 2025
This 25-ft-long tiny house is envisioned for use as a full-time residence, guest house, or vacation home, and is up for sale for $65,000
The tiny house is based on a double-axle gooseneck trailer
The tiny house features an engineered wood exterior and is topped by a metal roof
Visitors enter the tiny house through glass doors into the living room
The living room includes a custom sofa and an entertainment center
The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen. It contains a shower, flushing toilet and, presumably, a sink
The interior of the tiny house measures 200 sq ft (18.5 sq m)
The kitchen includes quartz countertops, a sink, fridge, and a four-burner propane-powered stove, with space for more appliances
The bedroom is located in the raised gooseneck area of the trailer and looks small, though has a higher ceiling than most tiny house lofts
This unnamed towable home was built by online marketplace Tiny House Listings. With a length of 25 ft (7.6 m), it features a compact interior layout that's designed to be suitable for full-time compact living, or as a guest house or vacation home.

The tiny house is based on a double-axle gooseneck trailer so should be a bit easier to tow than a standard bumper pull trailer and suit those who want to enjoy regular travel. It's finished in engineered wood and topped by a metal roof.

The home is entered through double glass doors sheltered by a small porch area, with visitors stepping into the living room. This is outfitted with a custom sofa built for the space, plus there's an entertainment center in there too.

The kitchen is nearby. This includes quartz counters and quite a lot of cabinetry, as well as a fridge, a sink, and a four-burner propane-powered stove. There's also space for an oven and other appliances to be installed.

The bathroom in this model is accessed from the kitchen and looks pretty small, with a shower and flushing toilet – and we'd assume that there's a sink in there too, but this isn't mentioned by the firm.

There's just one bedroom in this tiny house, which is situated in the raised gooseneck part of the trailer at the opposite side of the home to the entrance. Judging from the photos it looks just big enough for a double bed, and that's about it, though the ceiling looks a little higher than the standard tiny house loft, which should help make it feel more spacious.

This model is currently up for sale for US$65,000, which is definitely on the cheaper side of the market for a tiny house nowadays. Tiny House Listings has been busy of late, recently completing a duplex tiny house and an extra-wide apartment-like model too.

Source: Tiny House Listings

