Timber tiny house lets a family of four live off-the-grid in style

In an overcrowded tiny house market, Portugal's Madeiguincho offers something a little different with its wooden models that are handcrafted by experienced carpenters. Its latest creation, the Atlantica, allows a family of four to escape the bustle of the city and live off-the-grid amongst nature.

The Atlantica has a length of 7 m (23 ft) and its living space is extended with a porch area that has a ramp for access. The home also features generous glazing, as well as some shutters, and drop-down tables outside the kitchen for serving food during parties or simply dining outside. The interior is finished in timber and ply, and looks attractive and light-filled.

Double glass doors open onto the living room. This includes a sofa, a very small wood-burning stove that should nonetheless be sufficient for heating the entire home in the winter, and a ceiling fan to help keep it cool in warmer months (the home's location under some trees will also help shade it).

Nearby is the kitchen, which features a breakfast bar for two, plus a lot of shelving and some cabinetry. A sink and a two-burner propane-powered stove are visible. Presumably, a fridge/freezer and oven are tucked away too, since this is a full-time residence for a family, though the promo shots don't show such things.

The Atlantica's kitchen features a breakfast bar for two people João Carranca

The Atlantica's kitchen connects to its bathroom. This contains a sink, shower, and composting toilet, plus a glass door that offers a secondary entrance into the home (there are also curtains for privacy). Though unusual, Madeiguincho often installs second entrances in its bathrooms, such as in its Raposa.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house's ground floor to the bathroom is its master bedroom. Though it looks quite snug, it has built-in storage and a double bed.

Additionally, there are two loft-style bedrooms with low ceilings in the Atlantica. One is located above the bathroom and is accessed by a fixed wooden ladder. It has space for a double bed, plus it's topped by a skylight. The second loft space, meanwhile, is over the downstairs master bedroom and is reached by removable ladder. This again has a double bed, but lacks a skylight. Both bedrooms have neat little porthole-style windows.

The Atlantica's living area includes a tiny wood-burning stove for warmth and a ceiling fan to help keep it cool João Carranca

The Atlantica is located somewhere in rural Portugal in the middle of a pine forest. It's power comes from a roof-based solar panel array that's hooked up to batteries. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Madeiguincho