© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Prototype tiny house slides open its walls to let the outside in

By Adam Williams
July 02, 2021
Prototype tiny house slides op...
Casa Ojalá runs off-the-grid and gets power from solar panels. It also includes a rainwater collection system
Casa Ojalá runs off-the-grid and gets power from solar panels. It also includes a rainwater collection system
View 13 Images
Casa Ojalá consists of a steel base, with timber, recycled plastic, fabric and ceramic being its other construction materials
1/13
Casa Ojalá consists of a steel base, with timber, recycled plastic, fabric and ceramic being its other construction materials
Casa Ojalá gets power from a rooftop solar panel array
2/13
Casa Ojalá gets power from a rooftop solar panel array
Casa Ojalá's walls are controlled with a hand crank, opening up the dwelling to the exterior
3/13
Casa Ojalá's walls are controlled with a hand crank, opening up the dwelling to the exterior
Casa Ojalá includes a bathtub and shower, as well as a sink. The toilet is sunken into the floor for privacy
4/13
Casa Ojalá includes a bathtub and shower, as well as a sink. The toilet is sunken into the floor for privacy
Casa Ojalá's sleeping area is accessed by operating a sliding floor section
5/13
Casa Ojalá's sleeping area is accessed by operating a sliding floor section
Casa Ojalá is heated with a bioethanol fireplace
6/13
Casa Ojalá is heated with a bioethanol fireplace
Casa Ojalá's interior walls can be closed to partition the interior space into separate rooms
7/13
Casa Ojalá's interior walls can be closed to partition the interior space into separate rooms
Casa Ojalá features a rooftop terrace area that's accessed by ladder
8/13
Casa Ojalá features a rooftop terrace area that's accessed by ladder
Casa Ojalá's walls can be fully opened up for those who would like to sleep and bathe in the open air
9/13
Casa Ojalá's walls can be fully opened up for those who would like to sleep and bathe in the open air
Casa Ojalá measures 27 sq m (290 sq ft)
10/13
Casa Ojalá measures 27 sq m (290 sq ft)
Casa Ojalá is raised a little above the ground and is accessed by a small staircase
11/13
Casa Ojalá is raised a little above the ground and is accessed by a small staircase
The first Casa Ojalá unit has been installed at the Val d'Orcia at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, a luxury hotel in Italy
12/13
The first Casa Ojalá unit has been installed at the Val d'Orcia at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, a luxury hotel in Italy
Casa Ojalá runs off-the-grid and gets power from solar panels. It also includes a rainwater collection system
13/13
Casa Ojalá runs off-the-grid and gets power from solar panels. It also includes a rainwater collection system
View gallery - 13 images

Casa Ojalá defies easy classification, but is a definite departure from the shed-on-wheels design of most tiny houses. The unique dwelling features a flexible interior layout and space-saving furniture, as well as hand crank-operated sliding walls that open it up to the outside, allowing adventurous types to relax, sleep, and even bathe out in the open.

Casa Ojalá was first unveiled as an ambitious proposal back in 2019, followed by a decision to go ahead and build it, and the project has now reached the completed prototype stage.

It's designed by Italian architect Beatrice Bonzanigo and measures 27 sq m (290 sq ft). Structurally, it consists of a concrete foundation and steel base and is otherwise mostly made from timber, as well as recycled plastic, plus fabric and ceramic.

Its cylindrical form hosts the exterior wood-lined walls on rails. These can be slid open, either partially or completely, using a system of pulleys, gears and a hand crank. The occupant can also partition parts of the interior with movable fabric walls, creating multiple rooms, while skylights provide natural light.

Other highlights include a sliding floor section that reveals a sleeping area, plus there's a bathroom with a bathtub and shower (the toilet is sunken out of sight), and a ladder that offers access to a rooftop terrace area. There's also a small fireplace, though no kitchen as standard, however Bonzanigo told us that a basic kitchenette with fridge and stove can be installed.

Casa Ojalá includes a bathtub and shower, as well as a sink. The toilet is sunken into the floor for privacy
Casa Ojalá includes a bathtub and shower, as well as a sink. The toilet is sunken into the floor for privacy

Besides maintenance, one potential concern of the design is that it could become tiresome to need to reconfigure all that furniture regularly, however the firm's initial focus is on selling it to hotels and glamping retreats, so presumably the novelty wouldn't wear thin for just a short stay. Indeed, there's not much room in there for personal furniture and clothes etc anyway, so a vacation home or guesthouse is probably the best fit for all but the most hardcore small living enthusiasts.

Power comes from solar panels and it also contains a rainwater recovery system and a blackwater filtration system.

There's no word yet on Casa Ojalá's expected price of production models, though Bonzanigo did tell us that she had received some interest so we'll keep you posted as the project moves forward. The prototype unit shown is currently installed in the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco luxury hotel in Italy and the team is trying to hammer out a deal to let hotel guests visit.

Source: Casa Ojalá

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionGlampingLuxuryMicro-HouseTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!