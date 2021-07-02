Prototype tiny house slides open its walls to let the outside in

Casa Ojalá defies easy classification, but is a definite departure from the shed-on-wheels design of most tiny houses. The unique dwelling features a flexible interior layout and space-saving furniture, as well as hand crank-operated sliding walls that open it up to the outside, allowing adventurous types to relax, sleep, and even bathe out in the open.

Casa Ojalá was first unveiled as an ambitious proposal back in 2019, followed by a decision to go ahead and build it, and the project has now reached the completed prototype stage.

It's designed by Italian architect Beatrice Bonzanigo and measures 27 sq m (290 sq ft). Structurally, it consists of a concrete foundation and steel base and is otherwise mostly made from timber, as well as recycled plastic, plus fabric and ceramic.

Its cylindrical form hosts the exterior wood-lined walls on rails. These can be slid open, either partially or completely, using a system of pulleys, gears and a hand crank. The occupant can also partition parts of the interior with movable fabric walls, creating multiple rooms, while skylights provide natural light.

Other highlights include a sliding floor section that reveals a sleeping area, plus there's a bathroom with a bathtub and shower (the toilet is sunken out of sight), and a ladder that offers access to a rooftop terrace area. There's also a small fireplace, though no kitchen as standard, however Bonzanigo told us that a basic kitchenette with fridge and stove can be installed.

Casa Ojalá includes a bathtub and shower, as well as a sink. The toilet is sunken into the floor for privacy Luca Miserocchi

Besides maintenance, one potential concern of the design is that it could become tiresome to need to reconfigure all that furniture regularly, however the firm's initial focus is on selling it to hotels and glamping retreats, so presumably the novelty wouldn't wear thin for just a short stay. Indeed, there's not much room in there for personal furniture and clothes etc anyway, so a vacation home or guesthouse is probably the best fit for all but the most hardcore small living enthusiasts.

Power comes from solar panels and it also contains a rainwater recovery system and a blackwater filtration system.

There's no word yet on Casa Ojalá's expected price of production models, though Bonzanigo did tell us that she had received some interest so we'll keep you posted as the project moves forward. The prototype unit shown is currently installed in the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco luxury hotel in Italy and the team is trying to hammer out a deal to let hotel guests visit.

Source: Casa Ojalá