Affordable tiny house sleeps two in compact comfort

By Adam Williams
August 05, 2024
Affordable tiny house sleeps two in compact comfort
The Chipper is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5 m (16.4 ft)
The Chipper is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5 m (16.4 ft)
The Chipper starts at AUD79,090 (roughly US$51,000)
The Chipper is finished in steel and thermally treated wood
The Chipper is finished in steel and thermally treated wood
The Chipper is finished in steel and thermally treated wood
With its small dimensions, the Chipper could be a good fit for those who want to embrace regular travel
The Chipper is accessed by a sliding glass door that helps increase the natural light inside
With its small dimensions, the Chipper could be a good fit for those who want to embrace regular travel
With its small dimensions, the Chipper could be a good fit for those who want to embrace regular travel
The Chipper's living area is compact though looks light-filled thanks to generous glazing, together with strip lighting
The Chipper is accessed by a sliding glass door that helps increase the natural light inside
The Chipper's living room TV is mounted on a wall opposite the sofa
The Chipper's living area is compact though looks light-filled thanks to generous glazing, together with strip lighting
The Chipper's kitchen has quite a lot of storage space for its size
The Chipper's living room TV is mounted on a wall opposite the sofa
The Chipper's kitchen has quite a lot of storage space for its size
The Chipper's kitchen has quite a lot of storage space for its size
The Chipper's kitchen includes a sink, induction stove, plus space for optional fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer
The Chipper's kitchen includes a sink, induction stove, plus space for optional fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer
The Chipper's bathroom includes a shower, small sink and flushing toilet – though a composting toilet can also optionally be added for those wanting to embrace off-grid living
The Chipper's bathroom includes a shower, small sink and flushing toilet – though a composting toilet can also optionally be added for those wanting to embrace off-grid living
A lot of so-called tiny houses nowadays are anything but, with some models offering the floorspace of a city apartment. However, the Chipper embraces the small living movement's humble roots with an affordable and compact model that has been designed to allow two people to live comfortably.

The Chipper, by Häuslein Tiny House Co., is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5 m (16.4 ft), which is definitely on the small side for a tiny house and even smaller even than Baluchon's recent Hytta, for example. It's finished in steel and thermally treated wood. The interior is accessed by a glass sliding door and has oak flooring and birch ply walls, with a floorspace of only 12.5 sq m (almost 135 sq ft), all of which is arranged on one floor.

The entrance opens onto the living/sleeping area, which looks compact, though light-filled thanks to its generous glazing, together with strategically placed strip lighting. It has a small sofa with a bed above, and some storage. There's also a TV mounted on the opposite wall.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is smaller than Häuslein Tiny House Co.'s other recent model, the GrandHaus, but does have a good amount of storage space available as well as a sink and induction cooktop, plus space for an optional dishwasher, fridge, oven, and a washer/dryer.

The Chipper's bathroom is directly next to the kitchen and accessed by sliding door. It contains a shower, a small vanity sink, and a flushing toilet as standard, as well as a little more storage space.

The tiny house has some optional upgrades, including appliances and furniture choices. As standard it gets power from an RV-style hookup but those serious about embracing nomadic life can go off-the-grid with a solar panel setup, plus water tanks and a composting toilet.

This model starts at AUD79,090 (roughly US$51,000).

Source: Häuslein Tiny House Co.

