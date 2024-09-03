© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny house punches above its weight with flexible space-saving layout

By Adam Williams
September 03, 2024
Despite its length of just 6 m (20 ft), the Courte éclaircie packs a clever space-saving interior that allows it to sleep up to four people
The Courte éclaircie's exterior is finished in thermally treated poplar and it's topped by an aluminum roof
The Courte éclaircie's interior is finished in poplar plywood
The Courte éclaircie's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Courte éclaircie's living room includes a sofa with integrated storage and a table that together transform into a double bed
The Courte éclaircie's kitchen looks quite compact and is tucked in below the loft bedroom
The Courte éclaircie includes a small wood-burning stove for warmth
The Courte éclaircie's kitchen includes an induction stove, a fridge, an oven, and a sink
The Courte éclaircie's bathroom includes a shower, sink and flushing toilet
The Courte éclaircie's bedroom is a typical tiny house loft space with a low ceiling
Following its Tiny house du Lac, France's Plume recently created another compact model. Though it has a length of only 6 m (20 ft), its flexible space-saving layout allows it to sleep up to four people.

The Courte éclaircie (which translates as short clearing) is based on a double-axle trailer and has an understated exterior that's finished in thermally treated poplar cladding, with an aluminum roof and recycled cotton wool insulation. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

Its size is about average for a French tiny house, which are always particularly small due to the strict towing laws that limit the size a towable tiny house can be. However, it's a lot smaller than the average US tiny house nowadays, some of which – like the Tellico – can be over double its length.

The front door opens onto the living room. This looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing and its layout has been inspired by the kind of transforming furniture you see in campervans and boats. It includes a bench seat with storage space underneath, plus a table which can be lowered to turn it all into a double bed. Presumably this arrangement was chosen instead of a standard sofa bed because the nearby wood-burning stove would make a sofa bed's additional size when folded out too awkward.

The Courte éclaircie's living room looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
Nearby is the kitchen, which is compact and contains an induction cooktop, an electric oven, a fridge, and a sink, as well as cabinetry. This area in turn has a door that opens onto a small bathroom with a flushing toilet, a sink, and a shower.

The Courte éclaircie's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft space with a low ceiling, though there's also some shelving up there too.

The Courte éclaircie was built for an owner who is placing it on some land in Gard, in Southern France. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Plume [in French]

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

