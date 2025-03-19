© 2025 New Atlas
Off-grid tiny house provides road-ready freedom for two

By Adam Williams
March 19, 2025
The THOW is a compact tiny house that comes with off-grid options and sleeps up to two people
The THOW is a compact tiny house that comes with off-grid options and sleeps up to two people
The THOW is a compact tiny house that comes with off-grid options and sleeps up to two people
The THOW is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in metal
The THOW is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in metal
The THOW's entrance opens onto its living room, which includes a sofa and storage space
The THOW's entrance opens onto its living room, which includes a sofa and storage space
The THOW's kitchen is compact and includes a sink, cabinetry, and a two-burner stove
The THOW's kitchen is compact and includes a sink, cabinetry, and a two-burner stove
The THOW's bathroom features a sink, shower, and flushing toilet as standard, though an incinerating toilet can be installed as an optional extra
The THOW's bathroom features a sink, shower, and flushing toilet as standard, though an incinerating toilet can be installed as an optional extra
The THOW's bedroom features a double bed and some storage space
The THOW's bedroom features a double bed and some storage space
The THOW's bedroom is accessed by sliding door
The THOW's bedroom is accessed by sliding door
The THOW's interior measures 13.5 sq m (145 sq ft), all of which is on one floor
The THOW's interior measures 13.5 sq m (145 sq ft), all of which is on one floor
The THOW features generous glazing throughout, helping fill the interior with natural light
The THOW features generous glazing throughout, helping fill the interior with natural light
The THOW's living room has lots of integrated storage space
The THOW's living room has lots of integrated storage space
At just 6.6 m (21.7 ft) in length, what this off-grid capable tiny house lacks in available space it makes up for with portability. It could be a good fit for up to two people wanting a towable vacation home or to embrace a minimalist life on the road.

The THOW (Tiny House On Wheels) is designed by Romania's Dwellii and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in green sheet metal and weighs in at 3,500 kg (7,716 lb). To put its size into perspective, the Tellico is over twice as long. It is, however, slightly longer than Baluchon's Cardabelle, but seems smaller due to its single-story layout.

The THOW has a useable floorspace of 13.5 sq m (145 sq ft), and its interior is finished in birch plywood, with rockwool insulation in the walls, ceiling and floor. Generous glazing, including porthole windows, help fill the interior with daylight.

Its entrance opens onto the living room, which includes a sofa with integrated storage plus some wardrobes nearby. There are also a couple of small seats in there, or it can optionally have a wood-burning stove. The kitchen is adjacent and looks quite compact, and it has a sink, cabinetry, and a two-burner cooktop. Presumably it could be upgraded with more appliances if needed.

The THOW's bathroom is located next to the kitchen and consists of a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, plus there's a little storage in there.

The bedroom in this model is located on the opposite side of the tiny house to the bathroom. It's accessed by sliding door and consists of a raised double bed, with integrated storage under it, plus some shelving. The sleeping space benefits from a high ceiling, so you're not going to bump your head when you wake in the night.

The THOW is currently up for sale for €49,000 (roughly US$53,500), plus taxes. However, the home can also optionally be fitted with a full off-the-grid setup including an incinerating toilet, water tanks, solar panels and batteries, and a rainwater collection system, all of which would no doubt increase the cost significantly.

Source: Dwellii

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

