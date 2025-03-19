Off-grid tiny house provides road-ready freedom for two

At just 6.6 m (21.7 ft) in length, what this off-grid capable tiny house lacks in available space it makes up for with portability. It could be a good fit for up to two people wanting a towable vacation home or to embrace a minimalist life on the road.

The THOW (Tiny House On Wheels) is designed by Romania's Dwellii and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in green sheet metal and weighs in at 3,500 kg (7,716 lb). To put its size into perspective, the Tellico is over twice as long. It is, however, slightly longer than Baluchon's Cardabelle, but seems smaller due to its single-story layout.

The THOW has a useable floorspace of 13.5 sq m (145 sq ft), and its interior is finished in birch plywood, with rockwool insulation in the walls, ceiling and floor. Generous glazing, including porthole windows, help fill the interior with daylight.

Its entrance opens onto the living room, which includes a sofa with integrated storage plus some wardrobes nearby. There are also a couple of small seats in there, or it can optionally have a wood-burning stove. The kitchen is adjacent and looks quite compact, and it has a sink, cabinetry, and a two-burner cooktop. Presumably it could be upgraded with more appliances if needed.

The THOW's living room has lots of integrated storage space Dwellii

The THOW's bathroom is located next to the kitchen and consists of a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, plus there's a little storage in there.

The bedroom in this model is located on the opposite side of the tiny house to the bathroom. It's accessed by sliding door and consists of a raised double bed, with integrated storage under it, plus some shelving. The sleeping space benefits from a high ceiling, so you're not going to bump your head when you wake in the night.

The THOW is currently up for sale for €49,000 (roughly US$53,500), plus taxes. However, the home can also optionally be fitted with a full off-the-grid setup including an incinerating toilet, water tanks, solar panels and batteries, and a rainwater collection system, all of which would no doubt increase the cost significantly.

Source: Dwellii