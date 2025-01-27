© 2025 New Atlas
Inflatable tiny house expands for more living space

By Adam Williams
January 27, 2025
In a quest to offer portability while maximizing floorspace, we've seen tiny houses that can pop out, expand upwards, and even take off their roof. However, this extraordinary towable dwelling takes the novel approach of inflating its upper floor to sleep up to six people.

It's called the Esch 22 Space Station (or E22SSPIU! – with PIU standing for Pump It Up) and was designed by 2001 for the city of Esch, in Luxembourg, as a research project that explores housing ideas rather than a serious proposition for tiny living – so this one is definitely best taken as food-for-thought rather than a product to buy.

Structurally, it consists of a stainless steel double-axle trailer, with very little glazing to speak of, other than a large window cut into its rear. Access is by a small metal ramp. In its standard towable-ready position, its interior is reduced to the downstairs only, which includes a bathroom with a shower, sink and toilet, plus a small kitchen that includes storage areas, a sink, a fridge, and a dining area.

The upper area of the E22SSPIU! is simple and open, and its sleeping area contains inflatable mattresses
The upper area of the E22SSPIU! is simple and open, and its sleeping area contains inflatable mattresses

Once the E22SSPIU! is safely parked up, its roof opens up using pneumatic struts and creates a floor base. Next, a large double-shell dome is inflated using some sort of compressor to form the sleeping quarters for up to six people.

The upstairs is reached either by a staircase in the kitchen or an elevator system (not pictured) for people with reduced mobility. The space itself is simply one large room and features a cork floor with a grated metal section to allow light to permeate below, as well as inflatable mattresses.

The upper area of the E22SSPIU! features a cork floor with a grated section to allow light to permeate below
The upper area of the E22SSPIU! features a cork floor with a grated section to allow light to permeate below

In addition to its expanding capabilities, the E22SSPIU! also features a water recycling system, so the sink and shower waste water is used to flush the toilet.

Is it practical? Probably not, but it's certainly an interesting approach to maximizing small spaces.

Source: 2001

