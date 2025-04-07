Off-grid tiny house is well-suited to family life on wheels

With its length of 9 m (almost 30 ft) and large covered porch area to encourage indoor/outdoor living, the Elouera tiny house is well-suited to life on wheels for a small family. It includes an airy and light-filled interior layout and runs off-the-grid with solar power.

The Elouera was designed by Australia's Tiny Solar Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and has an aluminum frame. The home is finished in aluminum too, so should be hard-wearing.

It's accessed through its optional outdoor porch, which expands living space considerably, while sliding glass doors help open the home up to the outside. The living room looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing and high ceiling, and it contains a sofa bed that sleeps two, plus some speakers built into the wall as part of a surround sound system. A TV is installed too.

The kitchen is nearby. This is quite well-proportioned and has stone countertops, a breakfast bar for two, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a small dishwasher and a integrated air-conditioning unit installed in there.

The Elouera's bathroom features a vanity sink, shower, and a flushing toilet that can be upgraded to a composting toilet or incinerating toilet, if preferred (at additional cost). It doubles as a washroom and has a washer/dryer in there, and it has louver-style windows to improve ventilation.

There are two bedrooms in the Elouera, both of which are loft-style spaces with low ceilings. They are reached by a storage-integrated staircase that connects to a hallway, with the bedrooms positioned on opposite sides of the tiny house. They are small but have enough room for a queen-sized bed each.

As mentioned, the Elouera gets power from a roof-mounted solar panel array. This is hooked up to an inverter and batteries to ensure the lights stay on even when it's dark or bad weather. It can be upgraded with more batteries, and other options include another bedroom and a choice of different materials.

We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Tiny Solar Homes