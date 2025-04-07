© 2025 New Atlas
Off-grid tiny house is well-suited to family life on wheels

By Adam Williams
April 07, 2025
Off-grid tiny house is well-suited to family life on wheels
The Elouera is an off-grid tiny house that is well-suited to a small family
The Elouera is an off-grid tiny house that is well-suited to a small family
The Elouera is an off-grid tiny house that is well-suited to a small family
The Elouera is an off-grid tiny house that is well-suited to a small family
The Elouera runs off-the-grid with a rooftop-based solar panel array
The Elouera runs off-the-grid with a rooftop-based solar panel array
The Elouera is based on a triple-axle aluminum trailer and has an aluminum frame
The Elouera is based on a triple-axle aluminum trailer and has an aluminum frame
The Elouera features an optional porch area that helps boost outdoor living space
The Elouera features an optional porch area that helps boost outdoor living space
The Elouera's interior has a length of 9 m (almost 30 ft)
The Elouera's interior has a length of 9 m (almost 30 ft)
The Elouera's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling
The Elouera's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling
The Elouera's living room includes a sofa bed
The Elouera's living room includes a sofa bed
The Elouera features sliding glass doors that help open up the home to the outside
The Elouera features sliding glass doors that help open up the home to the outside
The Elouera's two loft bedrooms are connected by an upper hallway
The Elouera's two loft bedrooms are connected by an upper hallway
The Elouera's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Elouera's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Elouera's bathroom includes a vanity sink, shower, and flushing toilet, however a composting or incinerator toilet can be installed at extra cost
The Elouera's bathroom includes a vanity sink, shower, and flushing toilet, however a composting or incinerator toilet can be installed at extra cost
The Elouera's bathroom doubles as a washroom and includes a washer/dryer
The Elouera's bathroom doubles as a washroom and includes a washer/dryer
The Elouera's two bedrooms are typical lofts with low ceilings and each have enough room for a queen-sized bed
The Elouera's two bedrooms are typical lofts with low ceilings and each have enough room for a queen-sized bed
The Elouera's bedrooms are reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Elouera's bedrooms are reached by storage-integrated staircase
With its length of 9 m (almost 30 ft) and large covered porch area to encourage indoor/outdoor living, the Elouera tiny house is well-suited to life on wheels for a small family. It includes an airy and light-filled interior layout and runs off-the-grid with solar power.

The Elouera was designed by Australia's Tiny Solar Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and has an aluminum frame. The home is finished in aluminum too, so should be hard-wearing.

It's accessed through its optional outdoor porch, which expands living space considerably, while sliding glass doors help open the home up to the outside. The living room looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing and high ceiling, and it contains a sofa bed that sleeps two, plus some speakers built into the wall as part of a surround sound system. A TV is installed too.

The kitchen is nearby. This is quite well-proportioned and has stone countertops, a breakfast bar for two, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a small dishwasher and a integrated air-conditioning unit installed in there.

The Elouera's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling
The Elouera's living room looks airy and light-filled thanks to its generous glazing and high ceiling

The Elouera's bathroom features a vanity sink, shower, and a flushing toilet that can be upgraded to a composting toilet or incinerating toilet, if preferred (at additional cost). It doubles as a washroom and has a washer/dryer in there, and it has louver-style windows to improve ventilation.

There are two bedrooms in the Elouera, both of which are loft-style spaces with low ceilings. They are reached by a storage-integrated staircase that connects to a hallway, with the bedrooms positioned on opposite sides of the tiny house. They are small but have enough room for a queen-sized bed each.

The Elouera's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Elouera's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two

As mentioned, the Elouera gets power from a roof-mounted solar panel array. This is hooked up to an inverter and batteries to ensure the lights stay on even when it's dark or bad weather. It can be upgraded with more batteries, and other options include another bedroom and a choice of different materials.

We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Tiny Solar Homes

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

