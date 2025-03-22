Road-ready tiny house cuts the cord for off-grid freedom

Huge tiny houses are all well and good, but for those who actually want to travel regularly, something smaller is a lot more practical. This compact model fits the bill and combines an open and airy layout that's all on one floor with a solar power setup that ensures the lights stay on wherever you park it.

The Shelly is Tiny Solar Homes' smallest model and has a useable length of just 7 m (almost 23 ft), which is about half the size of Wind River's Cumberland and around the same as the Joely from Havenwood. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in hard-wearing aluminum. It has an outdoor shower and tap, and an optional deck area can be added too.

Its interior is accessed by a large double glass doors and its layout brings to mind the Vista by Escape, with everything but the bathroom in one open space, so it would be ideal as a vacation home but not to raise a family in. The entrance leads onto the living room area, which includes a sofa, plus a wall-mounted TV.

The kitchen is nearby. This has breakfast bar seating for two, stone countertops, cabinetry, an oven, sink, and two-burner electric cooktop. There's also space for a washer/dryer and other appliances to be installed and a hidden sound system with speakers in the cabinets.

The Shelly's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing Tiny Solar Homes

The Shelly's bathroom is next to the kitchen and is quite compact, with a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet – though this can be upgraded for a composting or incinerating toilet.

The bedroom is situated on the opposite side of the tiny house to the bathroom. With it having a single-story layout, there is ample headroom here to stand up and walk around, which is always a nice luxury in a tiny house. This space includes a double bed with some integrated storage.

As mentioned, the tiny house gets power from a roof-based solar panel array, which is hooked up to a battery unit hosted in a storage box outside. Additionally, it can be upgraded with extra batteries to make sure the power stays on for longer, whatever the weather, plus there are multiple material upgrades, and an optional second bedroom can be installed.

The Shelly starts at AUD125,000 (roughly US$80,000).

Source: Tiny Solar Homes