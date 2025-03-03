Ultra-compact tiny house provides a home on wheels for under $40k

In an era in which tiny houses are becoming increasingly luxurious – and expensive – Dragon Tiny Homes recalls the small living movement's roots with the Genesis. The compact model provides a small and simple towable home for just US$39,500.

The Genesis is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 16 ft (4.9 m). This is very compact even compared to European models like Baluchon's Cardabelle, making it a good size for those who'd like to travel regularly, though of course it's not at all suitable for raising a family in, for example. It's finished in engineered wood and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup.

Its entrance opens onto its living room, such as it is, which does have a little space for some seating. The kitchen is nearby. This includes an electric cooktop, sink, fridge, and some cabinetry. Dragon Tiny Homes says it can be optionally upgraded with an oven, a dishwasher, and a built-in dining/work table. Upper cabinetry can be installed for extra storage too.

The Genesis' interior measures 132 sq ft (12 sq m) Dragon Tiny Homes

The bathroom is reached from the kitchen by sliding door and has a shower, sink, and flushing toilet. There's also a small laundry area near the bathroom designed for a washer/dryer.

The Genesis' bedroom is situated upstairs and is accessed by storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house loft with a low ceiling and hosts a queen-size bed, plus there's an area for a nightstand or some storage.

As mentioned, the Genesis costs $39,500, however optional extras, such as the dishwasher and oven can push that price up significantly. Dragon Tiny Homes also has several other affordable tiny houses on the market, including the Element and Kemi.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes