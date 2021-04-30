Light-filled tiny house balances portability and comfort

New Zealand's Build Tiny has a talent for maximizing small spaces and its latest model, the Kapiti Tiny House, offers a good balance between portability and interior space. The towable home measures just 7.2 m (23 ft) long, but features a relatively open and light-filled interior layout suitable for up to two people.

The Kapiti Tiny House is based on a double-axle trailer and its exterior consists of painted steel and microcarpa timber. Its 7.2 m length is a bit larger than the firm's previous Bitser Tiny House, though still small enough to tow regularly – by comparison, Minimaliste's recent Magnolia V7 measures a huge 38.5 ft (11.7 m) in length. The owner plans to eventually add a solar panel setup for full off-grid freedom.

Visitors enter into the living room via large glass doors. This looks relatively well-proportioned and also filled with daylight thanks to its generous glazing, which includes a skylight. The living room contains a small sofa, while a tiny wood-burning stove nearby is a source of heat.

There's a kitchen nearby, which has a lot of cabinetry for its size, including a pull-out pantry, large laundry cupboard, and movable cabinet on wheels – which could extend the counter space or make room for breakfast bar-like seating. The kicthen also features a two-burner propane-powered stove, oven, sink, and a fridge/freezer, and joins onto a compact bathroom which has a bit more storage space, a shower, and a toilet.

The Kapiti Tiny House's lack of staircase makes for a relatively roomy interior layout Build Tiny

The downstairs layout is quite open thanks to there being no staircase. To access the single bedroom the owner chose a vertical ladder to be installed on the wall. This is definitely not for everyone and looks quite tricky to access. Once safely there, the bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling, though does also sport a lowered standing platform to make getting dressed easier, as well as a double bed, some storage space, and a skylight.

The project was created as a turnkey build, with almost everything complete, but the client is finishing off the paintwork and varnishing themselves, plus a few other bits and pieces. We've no word on the price of this one but for a rough idea, the firm's Tiny Tāwharau cost around NZD 145,000 (approximately US$105,000)

Source: Build Tiny