© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Off-grid tiny house lifts up its walls to embrace the outdoors

By Adam Williams
May 27, 2024
Off-grid tiny house lifts up its walls to embrace the outdoors
The MO.CA's fabric-lined exterior walls are raised using a pulley-based system
The MO.CA's fabric-lined exterior walls are raised using a pulley-based system
View 8 Images
The MO.CA's fabric-lined exterior walls are raised using a pulley-based system
1/8
The MO.CA's fabric-lined exterior walls are raised using a pulley-based system
The MO.CA was designed by students and researchers at the Institute for Advanced Architecture in Catalonia, Spain
2/8
The MO.CA was designed by students and researchers at the Institute for Advanced Architecture in Catalonia, Spain
The MO.CA's center is taken up by an open living area that contains a table and chairs
3/8
The MO.CA's center is taken up by an open living area that contains a table and chairs
The MO.CA's open design wouldn't suit colder climes but should be a good fit for Catalonia
4/8
The MO.CA's open design wouldn't suit colder climes but should be a good fit for Catalonia
The MO.CA's fabric exterior is made from lightweight and water-resistant cotton
5/8
The MO.CA's fabric exterior is made from lightweight and water-resistant cotton
The MO.CA is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5.4 m (17.8 ft)
6/8
The MO.CA is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5.4 m (17.8 ft)
The MO.CA runs off-the-grid using a roof-based solar panel setup
7/8
The MO.CA runs off-the-grid using a roof-based solar panel setup
The MO.CA is primarily constructed from wood and weighs under 3,500 kg (roughly 7,700 lb) to meet Spanish towing regulations
8/8
The MO.CA is primarily constructed from wood and weighs under 3,500 kg (roughly 7,700 lb) to meet Spanish towing regulations
View gallery - 8 images

You'd think that designers would run out of new things to do with tiny houses, but whether they're extending outwards or taking off the roof, there's always another interesting idea on the horizon. This latest example is named the MO.CA (or Mobile Catalyst) and offers food for thought with its space-saving interior layout that opens up to the outside with operable walls.

MO.CA was built by students and researchers at Spain's Institute for Advanced Architecture in Catalonia (IAAC) for their thesis. It's based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5.4 m (17.8 ft), so is a little smaller than Baluchon's recent Mirasol. Its diminutive size helps it meet local towing laws, which require the structure to stay under 3,500 kg (7,716 lb).

The house is primarily made from locally sourced cross-laminated timber (CLT), and its exterior is finished in lightweight water-resistant cotton. The interior layout is centered around the main living/dining area. When the weather is suitable, the fabric facades can be raised using a manual pulley system, to open up the home to the outside. Glass doors can also be optionally opened.

As with any operable facade, we'd have concerns about leaking and durability if it was a commercial product. That issue aside, it's an interesting idea and should help open up the small space to the outdoors nicely in the mild local climate.

The MO.CA's center is taken up by an open living area that contains a table and chairs
The MO.CA's center is taken up by an open living area that contains a table and chairs

The main living space is flanked by two areas that the team calls "Toolboxes." Toolbox A is the area closest to the trailer hitch, and contains a bathroom with shower, sink and toilet, plus there's an adjacent kitchen unit with a stove and a fridge. Over on the opposite side of the home is Toolbox B, which is simpler and just hosts storage space. Above both Toolboxes are two loft-style bedrooms reached by removable ladders that can be stowed when not needed.

The MO.CA runs totally off-the-grid. All power comes from a solar panel array on its roof, which is hooked up to a battery. There's also a composting toilet in the bathroom and a greywater recycling system to reuse water. Additionally, it can take on more water by inserting a hose and pump (with a built-in filter) into a river, lake or other suitable water source.

Source: IAAC

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseMicro-HouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!