© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Impressively compact off-grid tiny house embraces timber's beauty

By Adam Williams
May 13, 2024
Impressively compact off-grid tiny house embraces timber's beauty
The Pego tiny house is very compact and has a length of just 5 m (16 ft)
The Pego tiny house is very compact and has a length of just 5 m (16 ft)
View 10 Images
The Pego tiny house is very compact and has a length of just 5 m (16 ft)
1/10
The Pego tiny house is very compact and has a length of just 5 m (16 ft)
The Pego features generous glazing, which can be closed with shutters
2/10
The Pego features generous glazing, which can be closed with shutters
The Pego gets power from a roof-based solar panel array
3/10
The Pego gets power from a roof-based solar panel array
The Pego is installed on some rural land in Alentejo, Portugal
4/10
The Pego is installed on some rural land in Alentejo, Portugal
The Pego is finished in wood, both inside and outside
5/10
The Pego is finished in wood, both inside and outside
The Pego is based on a double-axle trailer
6/10
The Pego is based on a double-axle trailer
The Pego's living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage space
7/10
The Pego's living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage space
The Pego's interior looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing
8/10
The Pego's interior looks light-filled thanks to the generous glazing
The Pego's bathroom features a second door that offers direct access to the outside
9/10
The Pego's bathroom features a second door that offers direct access to the outside
The Pego's bedroom is reached by a fixed ladder and is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling and a double bed
10/10
The Pego's bedroom is reached by a fixed ladder and is a typical tiny house-style loft space with a low ceiling and a double bed
View gallery - 10 images

Standing out in the crowded tiny house scene can be tough nowadays, but Portugal's Madeiguincho has managed it by leaning into its woodworking expertise and building timber dwellings. Its latest example is the Pego, which is a very compact model that's ready to head into the wild with a solar panel setup.

The Pego tiny house has a length of just 5 m (16 ft), which is on the small side even for a European tiny house. To put its size into perspective, Baluchon's Mirasol is 6 m (20 ft), while Minimaliste's 2024 Noyer XL is more than twice the length, at 11.7 m (38.5 ft).

The home is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in wood, both inside and out, with some nice little touches underlining the firm's craftsmanship, like shutters on the windows and doors to close up the home when not in use. As mentioned, it's topped by solar panels, which keeps the power on wherever the owners take it, though it also has a standard RV-style hookup.

The interior is accessed by double glass doors. Most of the available floorspace in here is occupied by a combined living room/kitchen area. This contains a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage, as well as an electric cooktop, sink, cabinetry and some storage space. There's also some kind of mini wood-burning stove in there that resembles the type you'd use while camping in a hot tent.

The Pego's living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage space
The Pego's living area includes a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage space

Elsewhere on the Pego's ground floor is a bathroom that contains a shower, sink, and toilet. Unusually, the bathroom also has a secondary door that provides access to the outside.

There's just one bedroom in the tiny house, which is reached by a fixed wooden ladder and is a typical tiny house loft-style setup, with a low ceiling and enough space for a double bed.

The Pego was recently installed in rural Alentejo, Portugal. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Madeiguincho

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseTimber
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!