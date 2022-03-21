© 2022 New Atlas
Quatro tiny house packs a lot of flexibility into a small package

By Adam Williams
March 21, 2022
Quatro tiny house packs a lot ...
The Quatro is based on a double axle trailer and measures just 24 ft (7.3 m) in length
The Quatro is based on a double axle trailer and measures just 24 ft (7.3 m) in length
The Quatro's main living area includes a dining table and seating that transforms into a double bed for guests
The Quatro's main living area includes a dining table and seating that transforms into a double bed for guests
The Quatro's dining table/bed also includes integrated storage space
The Quatro's dining table/bed also includes integrated storage space
The Quatro's kitchen includes a small dishwasher, which is still something of a rarity in a tiny house
The Quatro's kitchen includes a small dishwasher, which is still something of a rarity in a tiny house
The Quatro's bathroom includes a toilet, shower, and sink
The Quatro's bathroom includes a toilet, shower, and sink
The Quatro's bedroom features a Murphy-style drop-down bed
The Quatro's bedroom features a Murphy-style drop-down bed
The Quatro's bedroom, shown with the Murphy-style drop-down bed stowed away
The Quatro's bedroom, shown with the Murphy-style drop-down bed stowed away
Previous tiny houses by Land Ark RV, like the Draper and Drake, have impressed us with their flexibility and spacious interiors. The firm's latest model, dubbed the Quatro, is its smallest to date but retains much of the flexibility of those larger counterparts thanks to a well-designed interior layout that features transformable furniture and multipurpose spaces.

The Quatro is based on a double-axle trailer and measures just 24 ft (7.3 m) in length. To put that into perspective, Land Ark's previous models have measured 30 ft (9.1 m) long, while a lot of North American tiny houses will reach 38 ft (11.5 m) or even longer, nowadays.

The tiny house's overall styling actually looks a lot like the company's Drake model, albeit smaller. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. The interior is arranged on one floor and finished in white pine, and it has generous glazing throughout.

Visitors enter the home into the living area/kitchen, which includes a sink, two-burner propane-powered stove, convection microwave, fridge/freezer, custom cabinetry and a dishwasher, which is still a relative luxury in a tiny house. There's also an adjacent dining table and seating, which can double as a work desk. This has integrated storage, a TV mount, and converts into a double bed for guests. The bathroom is nearby and contains a shower, shelving, toilet, and a vanity sink, plus some cabinetry.

Surprisingly perhaps, given its relatively compact size, the Quatro doesn't contain a loft-style bedroom but instead places the sleeping space at the opposite side of the tiny house to the kitchen. This offers lots of headroom for the occupants to stand upright, rather than being required to crawl awkwardly into bed.

The bedroom contains a Murphy style folding bed and so it could conceivably be used as an office space or perhaps an exercise area or something similar when the bed is stowed away. In addition to the bed, there's some storage space installed too.

The Quatro is currently on the market and will set you back US$159,900.

Source: Land Ark

