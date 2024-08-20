Rogue tiny house is big on portability and small in price

With its Rogue model, Stanley Tiny Homes shuns overly complicated features to focus on the basics: providing a compact tiny house that offers enough space for two people and is easy to tow. The dwelling also has a relatively low price tag to match.

The Rogue is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m). This is definitely on the small side for a North American model and should make it far easier to tow around than the Pisgah, for example, which is over double the length. It's finished in black metal and cedar shake siding. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup, but those looking to cut the cord and live a truly nomadic lifestyle will want to add a solar panel setup too.

The interior of this one is spread over two floors. It's kept a comfortable temperature with a mini split air-conditioning system and a single glass door provides access to the living area. This contains some space for a sofa, as well as a large window enabling lots of light to permeate within.

The kitchen is nearby, and includes a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry, plus space for more appliances.

The Rogue's bathroom is reached from the kitchen using a barn-style door. It looks pretty snug in there, however Stanley Tiny Homes has managed to squeeze in a composting toilet, a shower, and a very small sink too.

There's one bedroom in the Rogue, which is accessed by a staircase (without integrated storage for a change) and is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling. It has a couple of windows and enough space for a double bed.

The Rogue tiny house starts at US$85,000, which is on the cheaper side nowadays for a North American tiny house – albeit not the cheapest we've seen – and is envisioned as a rental property guest house, or vacation home.

Source: Stanley Tiny Homes