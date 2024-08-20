© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Rogue tiny house is big on portability and small in price

By Adam Williams
August 20, 2024
Rogue tiny house is big on portability and small in price
The Rogue tiny house starts at US$85,000
The Rogue tiny house starts at US$85,000
View 9 Images
The Rogue tiny house starts at US$85,000
1/9
The Rogue tiny house starts at US$85,000
The Rogue tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m)
2/9
The Rogue tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m)
The Rogue tiny house is finished in black metal and cedar shake siding
3/9
The Rogue tiny house is finished in black metal and cedar shake siding
The Rogue tiny house is accessed by a glass door
4/9
The Rogue tiny house is accessed by a glass door
The Rogue tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini split air-conditioning system
5/9
The Rogue tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini split air-conditioning system
The Rogue tiny house's kitchen includes a sink and four-burner propane-powered stove, plus quite a lot of cabinetry
6/9
The Rogue tiny house's kitchen includes a sink and four-burner propane-powered stove, plus quite a lot of cabinetry
The Rogue tiny house's bathroom includes a shower and composting toilet
7/9
The Rogue tiny house's bathroom includes a shower and composting toilet
Stanley tiny Homes managed to squeeze a small sink into the Rogue tiny house's bathroom
8/9
Stanley tiny Homes managed to squeeze a small sink into the Rogue tiny house's bathroom
The Rogue tiny house's bedroom is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling, and is reached by staircase
9/9
The Rogue tiny house's bedroom is a typical loft-style space with a low ceiling, and is reached by staircase
View gallery - 9 images

With its Rogue model, Stanley Tiny Homes shuns overly complicated features to focus on the basics: providing a compact tiny house that offers enough space for two people and is easy to tow. The dwelling also has a relatively low price tag to match.

The Rogue is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 20 ft (6 m). This is definitely on the small side for a North American model and should make it far easier to tow around than the Pisgah, for example, which is over double the length. It's finished in black metal and cedar shake siding. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup, but those looking to cut the cord and live a truly nomadic lifestyle will want to add a solar panel setup too.

The interior of this one is spread over two floors. It's kept a comfortable temperature with a mini split air-conditioning system and a single glass door provides access to the living area. This contains some space for a sofa, as well as a large window enabling lots of light to permeate within.

The kitchen is nearby, and includes a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry, plus space for more appliances.

The Rogue tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini split air-conditioning system
The Rogue tiny house is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini split air-conditioning system

The Rogue's bathroom is reached from the kitchen using a barn-style door. It looks pretty snug in there, however Stanley Tiny Homes has managed to squeeze in a composting toilet, a shower, and a very small sink too.

There's one bedroom in the Rogue, which is accessed by a staircase (without integrated storage for a change) and is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling. It has a couple of windows and enough space for a double bed.

The Rogue tiny house starts at US$85,000, which is on the cheaper side nowadays for a North American tiny house – albeit not the cheapest we've seen – and is envisioned as a rental property guest house, or vacation home.

Source: Stanley Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!