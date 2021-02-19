© 2021 New Atlas
No-frills tiny house keeps things small and simple

By Adam Williams
February 19, 2021
The Rhode Island Red cost US$38,000, not including delivery and taxes
The Rhode Island Red cost US$38,000, not including delivery and taxes
The Rhode Island Red cost US$38,000, not including delivery and taxes
The Rhode Island Red cost US$38,000, not including delivery and taxes
The Rhode Island Red measures just 14 ft (4.2 m) in length
The Rhode Island Red measures just 14 ft (4.2 m) in length
The Rhode Island Red is kept warm with a small propane-powered furnace
The Rhode Island Red is kept warm with a small propane-powered furnace
The Rhode Island Red's kitchen is quite basic, even for a tiny house
The Rhode Island Red's kitchen is quite basic, even for a tiny house
The Rhode Island Red's kitchen includes an oven, sink, mini fridge/freezer and quite a bit of storage space considering its compact dimensions
The Rhode Island Red's kitchen includes an oven, sink, mini fridge/freezer and quite a bit of storage space considering its compact dimensions
We typically associate Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses with large towable homes like the Pemberley, but the firm's latest build measures just 14 ft (4.2 m) in length. Named Rhode Island Red, it features a simple interior layout that reflects its compact dimensions and its relatively low budget of US$38,000.

The Rhode Island Red is based on a single-axle trailer and finished in utilitarian corrugated metal sheeting and wood. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup and it's heated with a small propane-powered furnace.

To put its length into perspective, most North American tiny houses we cover are over 30 ft (9 m), such as Minimaliste's Charme V2, for example, which is actually 36 ft (10.9 m). Even the smaller European models are generally longer, like Baluchon's 6 m (19.6 ft) Tiny House Nottingham.

Visitors enter the home into the kitchen/living area, which contains a mini fridge/freezer, and countertops made up of walnut, white oak, and maple. There's also an oven with a four-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and some cabinetry.

The Rhode Island Red's kitchen includes an oven, sink, mini fridge/freezer and quite a bit of storage space considering its compact dimensions
The Rhode Island Red's kitchen includes an oven, sink, mini fridge/freezer and quite a bit of storage space considering its compact dimensions

The interior walls are finished in tongue and groove cedar, with cabinets and trim made from knotty Alder and there's also some space to install a washer/dryer, though it's hard to see where you'd squeeze in a sofa or any other living room furniture.

The Rhode Island Red's small bathroom is reached by a sliding door and offers a shower and a composting toilet. There's just one bedroom in the tiny house, which is over the kitchen, and is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. This is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with very little headroom. It does have enough room for a queen-sized bed though, and there's a window in there too.

The tiny house has now been completed and serves as a Rhode Island home for one.

Source: Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses

