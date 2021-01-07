© 2021 New Atlas
Second time's the Charme with hardy eight-person tiny house

By Adam Williams
January 07, 2021
Second time's the Charme with ...
The Charme V2 measures 36 ft (10.9 m) in length and is finished in cedar, with steel accenting
The Charme V2's main loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Charme V2's main loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Charme V2's downstairs bedroom features a storage-integrated bed and some additional storage units
The Charme V2's downstairs bedroom features a storage-integrated bed and some additional storage units
The Charme V2 measures 36 ft (10.9 m) in length and is finished in cedar, with steel accenting
The Charme V2's kitchen looks well-proportioned by tiny house standards
The Charme V2's kitchen looks well-proportioned by tiny house standards
The Charme V2's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, vanity sink, bathtub, and a washer/dryer, as well as some storage space
The Charme V2's bathroom includes a flushing toilet, vanity sink, bathtub, and a washer/dryer, as well as some storage space
The Charme V2's kitchen features long walnut countertops
The Charme V2's secondary loft bedroom contains storage space and can be used as a guest bedroom
The Charme V2's secondary bedroom is reached by removable ladder
The Charme V2's kitchen area is cooled by a ceiling fan. A mini-split air-conditioning unit and propane-powered heating are also installed to help keep the interior a comfortable temperature
The Charme V2's kitchen includes a small dining area that folds away when not in use
The Charme V2 has shower and generator connections on its exterior
The Charme V2's interior decor is reminiscent of other tiny houses by Minimaliste and looks modern and clean, flattering the small space
The Charme V2's main loft bedroom features a lowered platform area to make it easier to stand upright and get dressed
The Charme V2's kitchen includes a relatively large fridge/freezer, as well as a propane-powered range oven, and a dishwasher
The Charme V2's downstairs bedroom is located next to the tiny house's living room and is reached by sliding door
The Charme V2's kitchen includes relatively generous cabinetry
The Charme V2's kitchen has a large pull-out pantry
There's never going to be a great deal of privacy in a tiny house but the Charme V2's loft bedrooms include wooden blinds that at least help a little
Other than its lowered platform area, the Charme V2's main loft bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling and space for a double bed
Canadian tiny house firm Minimaliste recently completed an updated take on its cold weather-ready family model, the Charme. Appropriately named the Charme V2, the tiny house sleeps an impressive eight people, at a pinch.

The Charme V2 is based on a triple-axle trailer and measures 36 ft (10.9 m) in length, with a width of 10 ft (3 m), meaning it's too wide to tow on North American public roads without a permit. Its exterior consists of cedar, with steel accenting.

A sliding glass door offers access to the living room, where an L-shaped sofa bed sleeps two (it's pictured here before furniture was added). The kitchen is adjacent and looks spacious by tiny house standards, with walnut countertops, generous cabinetry, a farmhouse-style sink, dishwasher, and a large fridge/freezer. A small folding table serves as a dining area. There's also a propane-powered range oven, pull-out pantry, and a closet.

The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which Minimaliste says is inspired by its Noyer model. This example looks quite snug and has a flushing toilet, vanity sink, a bathtub, and a washer/dryer. Additionally, a closet contains a water filter, various switches and fuses, plus a water heater.

The Charme V2's interior decor is reminiscent of other tiny houses by Minimaliste and looks modern and clean, flattering the small space

The master bedroom is on the ground floor and has a floorspace of roughly 80 sq ft (7.4 sq m). There's ample headroom in there to stand upright, which is a nice feature to have in a tiny house, and it contains a double bed that lifts up to reveal storage space. There are also some storage units installed too.

The primary loft bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and is in the typical tiny house style with a low ceiling that sleeps two. However, it does have a lowered standing platform area like Build Tiny's models. There's also a closet and drawers, plus some wooden blinds for privacy. The secondary loft bedroom is accessed by a removable ladder and also sleeps up to two.

Like all of Minimaliste's models, the Charme V2 is built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) with high levels of airtightness and is able to handle extremes in heat and cold. It's kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning unit, but also has a ceiling fan and a backup propane-powered heating system too. With the oven and water heater also being powered by propane gas, the idea is that if the grid-based electric supply happens to go down, the owners will still have heating, hot water, and the ability to cook.

We've no word on the price of this particular model, but the standard Charme starts at CAD 138,000 (roughly US$108,000).

Source: Minimaliste

