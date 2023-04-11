26-ft-long Ulla-Carin designed for full-time tiny living

The recently completed Ulla-Carin measures just 26 ft (almost 8 m) long, which is small even for a tiny house. However, designer Modern Tiny Living has equipped it with a fully functional interior that packs in everything needed for a small family to live in it full time.

The Ulla-Carin's name comes from a Swedish exchange student of that name that the owner's family hosted. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in vertical smart siding, with cedar accenting and a metal roof. Its length is certainly not the smallest we've seen, but is more compact than most North American tiny houses we report on, which tend to be at least 30 ft (9.1 m) in length.

Visitors enter into the living area, which looks quite compact but light-filled thanks to the generous glazing. Much of the available floorspace is taken up by a combined living room/dining/work area that hosts a sofa with integrated storage space and a flexible dining table/desk with drawers.

Nearby is the kitchen. This has a farmhouse-style sink, full-size fridge/freezer, microwave, and an electric induction stovetop. The nearby desk serves as a countertop and there's also some cabinetry and a stacked washing machine and dryer. The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which contains a sink, shower, and a composting toilet.

The Ulla-Carin's living area is quite compact but looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing Modern Tiny Living

Unusually for a tiny house of its size, the Ulla-Carin has a master bedroom downstairs, on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom. It has ample headroom to stand upright, plus some storage space and a double bed. A secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is reached by storage-integrated staircase, and is a typical tiny house-style space, with a low ceiling and a double bed.

Additionally, there's a second loft area in this model too, which is accessed by a removable ladder and can be used for more storage, or possibly as a third bedroom for guests.

The Ulla-Carin has a second loft area which can be used as a third bedroom or for storage space Modern Tiny Living

The Ulla-Carin runs from a standard RV-style grid-based hookup but comes with lots of different options, finishes and appliances, as well as off-the-grid functionality. We've no word on the cost of this particular model, but the firm's custom tiny homes start at US$59,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living