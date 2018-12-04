The headlight contains three separate 600-lumen LED bulbs – a central one that points straight ahead, and ones on either side that point trail-left and trail-right. While the central LED stays constantly lit, the outer two selectively come on and off as sensors within the headlight detect that the bike is turning. This means that when the cyclist is turning right, the LED which illuminates the area to their right will temporarily come on, with the same thing applying to the trail-left light for left turns.