The study found, using two preexisting drugs, breast cancer cells can be forced into becoming harmless fat cells. The experiments so far have only been performed on mice, and have some key limitations. At this stage the technique does not convert all breast cancer cells into fat cells. Only the proliferating cells that have left the primary cancer site seem to be affected by the forced transition. This suggests that the treatment only catches the cancer cells as they enter into the EMT process and begin to metastasize.