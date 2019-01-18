"Short term, the sensors could provide a new way to study the health and function of cells," says Bowen. "Living cells vibrate as they function. Listening to these vibrations can provide signals, not only about whether the cell is alive or dead, but also about whether it is healthy or sick, whether it's normal or cancerous, or just about what processes are going on inside. Our sensors provide a way to directly listen to these vibrations at the single cell level."