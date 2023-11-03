Pedal-assist cargo quad gets ready to haul goods around the city

While cargo ebikes can be used to haul goods around town, a pedal-powered small van would better suit inner-city delivery businesses. Germany's Antric has just launched a four-wheeled cargo box that's rated to haul a full Euro pallet per trip.

Antric began in 2015 as an e-mobility project at the Bochum University of Applied Sciences in Germany, and evolved into a spin-off company from 2020 to bring "an auto-grade four-wheeled e-cargo bike" to production. The startup partnered with Cenntro Automotive Europe in 2022 to manufacture the Antric One, and became part of the Cenntro Group earlier this year.

Now the Evo_1 has rolled out as the One's replacement, boasting a complete redesign and built with an eye on international markets. Destined to haul cargo "along cycle paths and roads or through underground garages, buildings or underpasses," the pedal-assist four-wheeler is some 161 mm slimmer than its predecessor at 999 mm wide (39.3 in), 69 mm shorter at 1,951 mm (76.8 in) but about the same length at 2,983 mm (117.4 in).

The Antric Evo_1 features a weatherproof rider cab and 2.2-cubic-meter cargo box Antric

There's a 2.2-cubic-meter (77.7-cu-ft) cargo box to the rear that's rated to haul 291 kg (641.5 lb) of goods, meaning that it's "possible to load one Euro pallet or two normal commercial roll cage trolleys on board without any problems."

Antric also reports that the specially designed load-bearing components are not sourced from the bicycle world, but from the automotive sector, and that the Evo_1 "provides a very high level of riding stability, a high degree of tilt resistance and excellent comfort through the suspension."

It rolls on 16-inch wheels specifically manufactured for Antric. The rider is enclosed within a weatherproof and waterproof softshell cab, which can be had with access to both sides or one, and the doors are unlocked using RFID technology. There's comfort seating inside instead of a bike saddle, the crank can be adjusted for different leg lengths, a foot-operated parking brake is located nearby, and stopping power is provided by four hydraulic disc brakes.

The handlebar is adjustable too, and ends in ergo grips, anti-slip base flooring keeps debris out while front and side windows make for good visibility. The four-wheeler benefits from impact protection to the front and sides, and comes complete with dual headlights, braking tail-lights and turn indicators.

The Antric Evo_1 sports a 250-W motor for five levels of pedal-assist up to 25 km/h, and a dual battery pack for up to 50 km of per-charge hauling Antric

A 250-W motor offers five levels of pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) plus there's an electric-only mode for maneuvering forward or back at 6 km/h – a rear-view camera is cooked in to help when reversing, while also monitoring the rear door when parked. The live camera feed is displayed on the cockpit screen, which otherwise shows key ride metrics such as remaining charge level, power mode, speed and distance.

Its 1.44-kWh LiFePO4 twin battery pack is reckoned good for up to 50 km (31 miles) of per-charge range, and each unit can be removed from the lockable compartment for charging indoors or to quickly replace spent for fresh at the loading hub.

The Antric Evo_1 is has a starting price of €20,274 (about US$21,600) and can be ordered now. The first shipments to customers are expected to start toward the end of this month.

Source: Antric